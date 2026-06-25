Ruto Says Kenya's Bomas Project Will Lift Tourism to 5 Million Visitors

Nairobi (Diplomat.so) - William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya, inspected the ongoing expansion of the Bomas International Conference Centre (BICC) in Nairobi on Thursday, June 25, 2026, highlighting its projected role in strengthening Kenya's tourism and business events economy.

The site visit focused on construction progress, infrastructure readiness, and identified bottlenecks affecting delivery timelines. Government engineers and senior officials briefed the President on power connectivity requirements and structural completion phases as part of efforts to fast-track the project’s operational readiness within the national development agenda.













"Pleased by the steady and sure progress being made in the construction of the Bomas International Conference Centre (BICC),” Ruto said. "Inspected the ongoing works and chaired a meeting to address key bottlenecks and accelerate implementation,” he added in the statement.





The BICC expansion is positioned as a strategic public infrastructure investment aimed at increasing Kenya’s share of the global meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) market. The government projects that the facility will contribute to raising annual tourist arrivals beyond 5 million visitors and generating more than KSh1 trillion in revenue by 2028.













At an estimated exchange rate of approximately KSh130 to US$1, this projected revenue translates to about US$7.7 billion annually, underscoring the scale of expected foreign exchange inflows and their potential impact on Kenya’s balance of payments position.





"Upon completion, the complex will strengthen Nairobi’s position as a leading conferencing and events destination in East and Central Africa,” Ruto said. "Even more important, it will cater for current conferences preferences, elevating and growing our tourism numbers to more than 5 million visitors and generating more than KSh1 trillion by 2028,” he added.













Construction activity observed at the site indicates ongoing civil works, with heavy machinery operating across designated conference halls and support infrastructure zones. Workers were seen coordinating structural installations while engineers reviewed design alignment and electrical infrastructure planning.





Kenya’s push to expand conferencing infrastructure comes amid increasing competition among African cities such as Kigali, Addis Ababa, and Cape Town for high-value international events. Economists note that successful execution of the BICC project could improve Nairobi’s service export earnings through hospitality, aviation, and transport sector linkages.













The project also carries fiscal implications, with long-term revenue expectations tied to sustained occupancy rates, international event bookings, and tourism sector integration. Analysts emphasize that infrastructure reliability, particularly electricity supply stability and transport connectivity, will be critical determinants of the facility’s economic performance trajectory.