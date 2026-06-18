William Ruto Pushes Kenya-US Critical Minerals Deal

Paris (Diplomat.so) - The Government of Kenya is nearing a landmark agreement with the United States that would see the country's critical minerals processed domestically rather than exported as raw materials, President William Ruto said on Wednesday, June 17, during the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Ruto said negotiations with the United States over a critical minerals partnership are at an advanced stage and could be concluded soon. The proposed agreement would cover rare earth elements and other strategic minerals, with both countries agreeing in principle that processing facilities should be established in Kenya to support local industrial development.





"We have agreed that the minerals will be processed in Kenya," Ruto said, describing the arrangement as part of a broader effort to ensure Kenya captures greater economic value from its natural resources through manufacturing, technology transfer and employment creation.





Addressing leaders during the G7+ Working Session on Reviving Balanced and Shared Growth for All, Ruto said Africa must be viewed as a central partner in the future of global economic growth rather than simply a supplier of raw materials.





"The international community must pay attention to Africa," he said. "Our continent is central to the future of global growth and shared prosperity. With some of the world's fastest-growing economies, a youthful population and abundant natural and mineral resources, Africa is uniquely positioned to help drive the next era of global expansion."





Ruto said African countries are seeking a new model of economic partnership that prioritizes local value addition and industrialization. He urged international investors to support mineral processing, manufacturing and job creation within Africa, arguing that stronger domestic industries would benefit both the continent and its global partners.





"We seek a different model of growth, one that creates value on our continent. Let us process our minerals in Africa, manufacture in Africa, build industries in Africa and create jobs in Africa, while sharing the benefits through partnerships that create prosperity for both Africa and our global partners," he said.





Delegations attending the summit held a series of bilateral meetings focused on investment, trade and resilient supply chains, with critical minerals emerging as one of the key topics amid rising global demand for materials used in renewable energy technologies, electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing.





Kenya has identified significant deposits of rare earth minerals and other strategic resources, making the sector an increasingly important part of the country's long-term industrial strategy. The proposed agreement reflects a wider trend across Africa, where governments are encouraging domestic processing to increase export value, expand manufacturing capacity and create skilled employment.





Speaking to Diplomat News Network, a regional economic analyst said agreements that promote local processing could help African economies retain more value from their natural resources, strengthen industrial capacity and improve their position in global supply chains. Kenyan officials have not announced when the agreement will be signed, but President Ruto said discussions are progressing steadily toward completion.