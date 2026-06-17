Trump says Iran deal could be signed tomorrow or next day

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, June 17, that a nuclear-related agreement between the United States and Iran is expected to be signed soon, adding that Tehran has shown willingness to proceed with the deal, according to remarks made during a press briefing.

Trump told reporters: "the agreement we reached with Iran on Sunday will be signed soon... tomorrow or maybe the day after," reiterating confidence in finalization. He said discussions were progressing quickly and suggested both sides were moving toward formalization despite lingering technical details.





He added: "we will take the Iranian enriched uranium even if it is of no value," and noted that technical talks on nuclear stockpiles would begin immediately. Trump also said maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz had increased significantly, describing it as a sign of easing regional tensions.





Separately, Axios reported that the United States, Iran, and mediators were discussing an earlier signing ceremony, possibly on Thursday or Friday. A diplomatic source speaking on condition of attribution said the aim was to accelerate the timeline to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz before the end of the week, citing mutual agreement on the issue. Another source said Iran had requested that the text not be published before formal signing.





Trump also addressed broader regional issues, saying Israel "may do better regarding Hezbollah," and expressed sympathy for Lebanon, remarks made during the same briefing and at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, earlier in the day.





The remarks underscore continuing uncertainty around the durability of the US-Iran understanding, even as both sides move toward procedural steps. Analysts say the proposed agreement could influence maritime security in the Gulf and shape diplomatic dynamics involving Israel, Lebanon, and regional energy routes.





Even as timelines shift, officials indicate that a signing ceremony involving US and Iranian representatives is still expected later in the week in Switzerland, where further discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme are anticipated.





The US-Iran nuclear negotiations have fluctuated for years, shaped by sanctions, uranium enrichment limits, and regional security concerns involving Gulf maritime routes. Previous diplomatic efforts have often stalled over verification mechanisms and sequencing of sanctions relief, with international mediators continuing to facilitate indirect dialogue between the two sides.