Kampala (AP + Diplomat.so) - Uganda's Ministry of Internal Affairs said Tuesday that security agencies detained 231 foreign nationals in coordinated operations across Kampala and northern Uganda targeting suspected human trafficking and cybercrime networks.

Ministry spokesperson Simon Peter Mundeyi told reporters in Kampala that the arrests followed intelligence reports indicating organized groups of foreign nationals operating without valid documentation. "We identified clusters of individuals residing in concealed environments with restricted movement patterns, raising concerns of exploitation and illicit activity,” Mundeyi said during a press briefing.





According to officials, 169 individuals were discovered inside a tightly controlled apartment complex in the capital, described as a self-contained facility with internal services designed to limit residents’ movement. Authorities said 36 women were among those found at the site. Additional arrests were carried out in northern Uganda, primarily involving Nigerian nationals.





Police officers at the scene described a subdued atmosphere during the operation, with residents appearing disoriented as authorities conducted identity checks and secured the premises. "Most individuals did not have passports or valid permits on them,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Akullo, who supervised part of the operation. "This raised immediate red flags regarding their legal status and possible coercion.”





Several detainees told officials they had been promised employment opportunities before being transported into Uganda. A 28-year-old man from Bangladesh, speaking to Diplomat News Network under supervision, said he arrived expecting a technology job but was later instructed to participate in online financial schemes. "We were told not to leave the building. Everything was controlled,” he said.





Authorities stated that preliminary investigations suggest some individuals were involved in cyber fraud operations targeting victims abroad, while others may have been trafficked. "We are separating victims from suspects,” Mundeyi added. "Those identified as victims will receive assistance for safe repatriation, while individuals linked to criminal networks will face prosecution.”





Uganda has in recent years emerged as a transit and destination point for irregular migration in East Africa, partly due to its relatively open borders and regional mobility agreements. Security analysts note that cybercrime networks have increasingly exploited such conditions to establish discreet operational bases.





Regional security expert Amari Ssemboga said the scale of the operation reflects growing sophistication in trafficking and cybercrime syndicates. "These networks are adaptive and transnational, often exploiting regulatory gaps and vulnerable populations,” she told Diplomat News Network.





The crackdown underscores heightened scrutiny by Ugandan authorities amid rising concerns about digital fraud and human exploitation. Officials said investigations are ongoing, with potential links to broader international criminal networks under review.



