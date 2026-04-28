Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Nigeria: Gunmen abduct 23 pupils in Kogi State Ghana convoy ambush kills 3 civilians in Binduri attack DRC President Orders Mining Sector Review Uganda Detains 231 Foreigners in Crime Crackdown Madagascar Expels French Diplomat Over Allegations Zimbabwe ships Africa's first lithium sulphate cargo Kenya Teachers, Health Ministry Seal Medical Cover Deal Mali Leader Resurfaces After Nationwide Attacks South Sudan Police Hold Election Security Drill Kenya: 12 Dead in Kitui as Ethnic Violence Escalates Mali defense minister killed in attack near Bamako Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns in south Lebanon

Uganda Detains 231 Foreigners in Crime Crackdown

by: Guled Abdi | Wednesday, 29 April 2026 00:32 EAT
World News
0 Comments
96
Ugandan police officers in operation securing an urban area in Kampala.
Ugandan police officers in operation securing an urban area in Kampala.
Kampala (AP + Diplomat.so) - Uganda's Ministry of Internal Affairs said Tuesday that security agencies detained 231 foreign nationals in coordinated operations across Kampala and northern Uganda targeting suspected human trafficking and cybercrime networks.
Ministry spokesperson Simon Peter Mundeyi told reporters in Kampala that the arrests followed intelligence reports indicating organized groups of foreign nationals operating without valid documentation. "We identified clusters of individuals residing in concealed environments with restricted movement patterns, raising concerns of exploitation and illicit activity,” Mundeyi said during a press briefing.

According to officials, 169 individuals were discovered inside a tightly controlled apartment complex in the capital, described as a self-contained facility with internal services designed to limit residents’ movement. Authorities said 36 women were among those found at the site. Additional arrests were carried out in northern Uganda, primarily involving Nigerian nationals.

Police officers at the scene described a subdued atmosphere during the operation, with residents appearing disoriented as authorities conducted identity checks and secured the premises. "Most individuals did not have passports or valid permits on them,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Akullo, who supervised part of the operation. "This raised immediate red flags regarding their legal status and possible coercion.”

Several detainees told officials they had been promised employment opportunities before being transported into Uganda. A 28-year-old man from Bangladesh, speaking to Diplomat News Network under supervision, said he arrived expecting a technology job but was later instructed to participate in online financial schemes. "We were told not to leave the building. Everything was controlled,” he said.

Authorities stated that preliminary investigations suggest some individuals were involved in cyber fraud operations targeting victims abroad, while others may have been trafficked. "We are separating victims from suspects,” Mundeyi added. "Those identified as victims will receive assistance for safe repatriation, while individuals linked to criminal networks will face prosecution.”

Uganda has in recent years emerged as a transit and destination point for irregular migration in East Africa, partly due to its relatively open borders and regional mobility agreements. Security analysts note that cybercrime networks have increasingly exploited such conditions to establish discreet operational bases.

Regional security expert Amari Ssemboga said the scale of the operation reflects growing sophistication in trafficking and cybercrime syndicates. "These networks are adaptive and transnational, often exploiting regulatory gaps and vulnerable populations,” she told Diplomat News Network.

The crackdown underscores heightened scrutiny by Ugandan authorities amid rising concerns about digital fraud and human exploitation. Officials said investigations are ongoing, with potential links to broader international criminal networks under review.

Related Items

An image shared by the White House press secretary shows a deportation flight in January. (X account of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt)
Uganda Receives First US Deportees Under New Agreement
An Antonov An-26 transport aircraft soars through the sky during a routine flight.
Crimea Plane Crash Kills 29 Russian Military Personnel
Iran Reports 97 Arrests in Security Crackdown
Soldiers arrive in Riverlea, Johannesburg, following President Ramaphosa's announcement last month that the military will assist police in gang and illegal mining hotspots.
South African Troops Join Police to Fight City Crime
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir.
Uganda Rejects Allegations of Strikes in South Sudan

Leave a comment