HSF Sponsors Life-Changing Surgeries for 25 Somali Children

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Hormuud Salaam Foundation (HSF) has sponsored a specialized pediatric surgery campaign for 25 Somali children from different regions of Somalia, providing access to advanced surgical treatment at Siman Hospital in Mogadishu from June 7 to June 13, 2026.

The initiative aims to assist children requiring complex surgical procedures, particularly in pediatric urology and genital surgery, medical services that remain limited within Somalia and have often required families to seek treatment abroad. Organizers said the campaign was established in response to the humanitarian challenges facing families unable to afford the costs associated with overseas medical care, including travel, accommodation, examinations, surgery, and follow-up treatment.





Speaking at the launch of the program, Abdullahi Nur Osman, Chairman of Hormuud Salaam Foundation, said the foundation facilitated the arrival of three Italian medical specialists to conduct the procedures at Siman Hospital. The visiting team includes Dr. Francesco Macchini, Head of the Pediatric Surgery Department, Dr. Stefano Mazzoleni, a pediatric surgeon, and Dr. Sergio Cereghini, an anesthesiologist and pediatric intensive care specialist.





"Many Somali families face significant barriers in accessing highly specialized medical care,” Abdullahi Nur Osman said. "This initiative is intended to bring those services closer to patients and reduce the financial burden that often accompanies treatment abroad.”













The campaign is being conducted at Siman Hospital and is sponsored by Hormuud Salaam Foundation. According to organizers, all services provided under the program are free of charge for eligible patients. Registration for the surgeries took place several days before the arrival of the Italian medical team, with families traveling from multiple regions to secure appointments for their children.





At Siman Hospital, families gathered for consultations and assessments as medical teams prepared patients for surgery. Healthcare workers coordinated screenings and evaluations, with hospital staff managing patient intake throughout the opening stages of the campaign. The atmosphere reflected strong public interest in the program, highlighting the demand for specialized pediatric healthcare services within the country.





A representative from Siman Hospital told that the collaboration offers both immediate medical benefits for patients and opportunities for professional exchange between Somali healthcare workers and international specialists. "These partnerships help expand access to care while supporting the development of specialized medical expertise within Somalia,” the representative said.





Access to advanced pediatric surgical services remains a challenge across much of Somalia, where many families face financial and logistical obstacles when seeking specialized treatment. Healthcare initiatives that bring international expertise into the country have increasingly been viewed as a practical approach to addressing critical gaps in medical care.





The week-long campaign represents a significant effort to expand healthcare access for vulnerable children and demonstrates how partnerships between charitable organizations and healthcare institutions can help deliver specialized services to patients who might otherwise be unable to obtain treatment.