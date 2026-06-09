World Cup Referee Omar Artan Barred From U.S.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Omar Abdulkadir Artan, a Somali football referee selected to officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026, was denied entry into the United States at Miami International Airport on Saturday, ending his participation in the tournament despite holding a valid visa, according to statements from FIFA and U.S. authorities released on Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Artan arrived in Miami on a flight from Istanbul and underwent additional inspection before officials determined he was "inadmissible due to vetting concerns.” The agency did not provide further details regarding the decision.





A FIFA spokesperson confirmed that Artan would be unable to train or officiate at the World Cup following the denial of entry. "FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr. Artan’s status will not be changed at present,” the spokesperson said. FIFA added that host governments ultimately decide who is admitted into their countries.





The decision has prompted reactions from Somali political leaders and members of the football community. Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, a Member of Parliament in Somalia’s House of the People, said in a statement posted on X that Artan had earned his World Cup appointment through "talent, professionalism, integrity, and years of hard work.”





"Omar was not selected because of his nationality. He was selected because he is one of Africa’s finest referees and the 2025 CAF Referee of the Year. His place at the World Cup was earned on merit,” Warsame said.





Warsame added that it was "deeply disappointing and regrettable” that Artan appeared to have lost the opportunity to officiate at the tournament despite his qualifications and achievements. He further stated that individuals should be judged on their character, accomplishments, and abilities rather than circumstances beyond their control.





Diplomat News Network spoke with football observers in Mogadishu who said the decision has generated disappointment among supporters who viewed Artan’s World Cup appointment as a significant achievement for Somali and African football.





Omar Artan is one of Africa’s most experienced referees and has officiated major continental competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations. In 2025, he was recognized as the Confederation of African Football’s Referee of the Year, strengthening his standing ahead of the 2026 World Cup.





The incident comes as the United States prepares to host the World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada. The expanded tournament will feature 48 national teams and is expected to attract large numbers of international visitors. Somalia is among the countries affected by U.S. travel restrictions implemented on national security grounds, although exemptions exist for certain World Cup participants.





The denial of entry has renewed discussion about how immigration screening policies intersect with major international sporting events. The case has also drawn attention to broader questions regarding mobility, participation, and access for officials selected to serve at the highest levels of international football.