Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration after Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry to the United States on June 6, preventing him from participating in preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and ending what would have been a historic milestone for Somalia.

In a statement posted on X, Omar described the decision as "shameful,” arguing that international sporting events should unite people across political and social divides. Referring to Artan, she wrote that his "story and talent will be celebrated long after this racist administration leaves office,” adding, "Viva Mr. Artan.”





Artan, 34, had been selected by FIFA and was expected to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup. According to FIFA, he was denied entry upon arrival at Miami International Airport and was subsequently unable to take part in official training and tournament-related duties in the United States.





In a statement, FIFA said it could confirm that Artan would be unable to train or officiate at the 2026 World Cup after being denied entry. The governing body added that it is not involved in host-country immigration procedures and had been informed by authorities that Artan’s immigration status would not be changed at present.





No formal explanation for the decision had been publicly issued by U.S. immigration authorities as of Tuesday. However, Somalia is among several countries affected by travel restrictions introduced under policies associated with President Donald Trump, prompting questions among sports officials and observers about the intersection of immigration policy and international sporting participation.





Airport and immigration officials have not publicly disclosed whether the decision was linked directly to those restrictions. After being denied entry, Artan traveled back to Istanbul, the city from which he had departed, and was expected to return to Mogadishu on Wednesday, according to Somali media reports.





The case has generated significant discussion among Somali football supporters and sports administrators. Several community members told Diplomat News Network that Artan’s selection had been viewed as a symbol of Somalia’s growing presence in international football and a source of national pride.





"This was more than a personal achievement,” said a Somali football development official familiar with regional refereeing programs. "It represented years of progress in training, governance, and international recognition for Somali match officials.”





The incident also highlights broader concerns about how geopolitical and immigration policies can affect global sporting events. Analysts note that international competitions such as the World Cup rely on the participation of athletes, officials, and technical personnel from diverse national backgrounds. Restrictions affecting that participation can carry implications beyond sport, influencing representation, inclusion, and perceptions of fairness in international competition.





For Somalia, Artan’s exclusion marks the loss of a historic first appearance by one of Africa’s most highly regarded referees on football’s biggest stage, even as his selection itself remains a landmark achievement for the country’s sporting community.