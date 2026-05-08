Türkiye detains 29 in Istanbul tender fraud probe

Istanbul (Diplomat.so) - Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Parks and Gardens Directorate officials and Turkish authorities detained 29 suspects in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday, May 8, over alleged tender fraud linked to corruption probe.

The detentions were carried out during coordinated operations across multiple districts of Istanbul, according to Anadolu Agency, which reported that investigators examined municipal contracts linked to landscaping and urban maintenance services.





A municipal official involved in procurement oversight, speaking on condition of attribution, said, "The investigation is aimed at safeguarding public funds and ensuring transparency in all tender processes managed through municipal subsidiaries.”





A security source familiar with the investigation said, "Preliminary findings suggest coordinated irregularities across several bidding processes involving the same contractors.”





In central Istanbul, municipal offices were observed with increased police presence on Friday morning, while access restrictions were briefly placed on parts of the Parks and Gardens Directorate building. Residents in nearby districts reported heightened tension, with some public services continuing under supervision. A resident working near a public park in the Şişli district said, "There is uncertainty every time these operations happen, and it affects daily maintenance work in the area.”





The investigation forms part of a wider corruption case involving Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who has been under judicial scrutiny alongside more than 413 co-defendants. Imamoglu was detained in March 2025 and faces 142 charges, with prosecutors alleging he led a large-scale criminal network described as an "octopus” structure, accusations he has denied.





According to a source familiar with the proceedings, speaking to Diplomat News Network, the scope of the case has expanded in recent months to include additional municipal departments and contractors under review.





Legal experts say the case highlights ongoing tensions between municipal governance and central judicial investigations in Türkiye. Analysts note that the scale of alleged procurement violations in Istanbul’s municipal system raises questions about oversight mechanisms in large urban administrations, particularly in high-value public works contracts.





Authorities are expected to continue questioning suspects in the coming days, with prosecutors reviewing documentation linked to multiple tender files. The outcome of the investigation may have implications for administrative procedures within Istanbul’s municipal procurement structures as legal proceedings against Imamoglu and co-defendants continue.





Investigators are expected to question additional contractors and review digital procurement records seized during the operation, while court hearings related to the broader Imamoglu case are anticipated in the coming weeks, according to judicial sources.





Officials said procedural steps will continue under existing corruption statutes governing municipal procurement oversight in Türkiye.