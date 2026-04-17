Somali Parliamentary Delegation Participates 152nd IPU Assembly in Istanbul

Istanbul (Diplomat.so) – The Federal Parliament of Somalia, led by Second Deputy Speaker of the House of the People Abdullahi Omar Abshirow, participated the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Thursday, April 16.

The Somali delegation, composed of members from both the House of the People and the Upper House (Senate), joined parliamentary representatives from across the world at the high-level gathering, which formally opened earlier this week in Istanbul. The assembly, scheduled from April 15 to 19, brings together lawmakers to deliberate on global challenges and strengthen legislative cooperation.





Speaking during the opening session, Abdullahi Omar Abshirow emphasized Somalia’s commitment to multilateral parliamentary engagement and international cooperation. "Somalia recognizes the importance of collective parliamentary action in addressing shared global challenges, particularly in peacebuilding and sustainable development,” he said, according to remarks shared with Diplomat News Network.





Delegates at the assembly are addressing a broad agenda that includes global peace and security, climate change, democratic governance, and sustainable economic development. The General Debate is centered on the theme of fostering hope, securing peace, and ensuring justice for future generations, providing a platform for lawmakers to exchange policy perspectives and legislative strategies.





On the sidelines of the conference, Somali lawmakers were observed engaging in bilateral discussions with counterparts from African and Middle Eastern parliaments.





The assembly also convenes several statutory bodies of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, including committees on peace and international security, sustainable development, and human rights of parliamentarians. Resolutions under discussion focus on strengthening post-conflict recovery mechanisms and promoting fair global economic practices.





Analysts note that Somalia’s participation reflects its broader efforts to re-engage with international institutions following years of political transition and state-building. Political analyst Yusuf Barre stated that parliamentary diplomacy plays a key role in reinforcing Somalia’s global standing. "Active engagement in forums like the IPU enhances Somalia’s credibility and opens avenues for legislative capacity-building,” he explained.





The outcome of the assembly is expected to include formal resolutions and a concluding document outlining collective parliamentary commitments on global priorities. For Somalia, participation signals both diplomatic engagement and an opportunity to align national legislative efforts with international frameworks.