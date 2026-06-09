Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - Hillary Rodham Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State and the Democratic Party's 2016 presidential nominee, criticized the United States' decision to deny entry to Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, saying on Tuesday that World Cup host nations should not prevent officials from entering the country to perform their duties at international sporting events.

Clinton's comments came after Artan, a FIFA-selected match official from Somalia, was barred from entering the United States upon arrival at Miami International Airport on June 6, ending his opportunity to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup finals tournament.





"As a World Cup host, the U.S. shouldn't be flippantly barring officials from entering the country to do their jobs," Clinton wrote in a post on X. "It's terribly backward. It's also counterproductive. Global sports competitions should improve international exchange and relations, not the reverse."





Artan, 34, said he underwent an 11-hour immigration interview before being denied entry despite possessing what he described as the required documentation and visa. Following the decision, he was returned to Istanbul, Turkey, and subsequently removed from FIFA's list of tournament officials.





"I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa," Artan said in remarks reported by international media. "I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream — the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup."





FIFA confirmed that Artan would be unable to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after U.S. authorities denied him entry. The governing body stated that immigration decisions fall under the jurisdiction of host-country authorities and that it had been informed Artan's status would not be changed.





The case has attracted significant attention in Somalia, where Artan's appointment was widely viewed as a historic milestone for the country's football community. Sports officials and local supporters had celebrated his selection as a symbol of Somalia's growing presence in international football administration and officiating.





A football development official in Mogadishu, speaking to Diplomat News Network, said Artan's exclusion represented the loss of an important moment for Somali sports. "His appointment inspired many young referees and athletes who saw international football as a realistic pathway," the official said.





The incident has also intensified discussion about the relationship between immigration policies and global sporting events. Somalia is among several countries affected by travel restrictions introduced under the administration of President Donald Trump. U.S. immigration authorities have not publicly disclosed a specific reason for Artan's denial of entry.





The development raises broader questions for international sports governance as countries hosting major tournaments seek to balance national immigration procedures with commitments to facilitate the participation of athletes, officials, and representatives from around the world. For Somalia, Artan's absence means a historic first appearance at football's biggest tournament will remain unrealized for now.