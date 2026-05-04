Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Russia announces May 8–9 Ukraine ceasefire Ukraine declares one-sided truce with Russia Kenya, Tanzania Ink 8 Pacts at State House, Dar es Salaam Kenya DCI investigates Ruai land row, Nairobi Somalia Internal Security Minister Arrives in Burkina Faso South Sudan Moves to Mobilize Election Funds Ramaphosa Visit Draws Focus on Zimbabwe Politics Russia Claims Control of 10 Settlements in Ukraine France Approves Dismantling of Fessenheim Nuclear Plant Iran Executes 3 Men Over January Protests Kenya floods kill 18, displace 54,000 households Kenya: Nasin Dakane Launches 2027 Mandera East Bid

Kenya DCI investigates Ruai land row, Nairobi

by: Guled Abdi | Monday, 4 May 2026 21:26 EAT
The Insider
0 Comments
107
DCI Headquarters in Nairobi, the central command office of Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations.
DCI Headquarters in Nairobi, the central command office of Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations.
Nairobi (Diplomat.so) – Kenya Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday, May 4, 2026, opened an investigation into a disputed land ownership case in Ruai, Nairobi, involving competing claims by Catherine Wanderi and Abdilatif Abdikadir over a parcel under development.
Complaint and Trigger of Investigation

The case began on April 24, when Catherine Wanderi reported to DCI Ruai that an unidentified individual had begun construction on land she asserts belongs to her. She alleged unauthorized entry and expressed concern that her property rights were being violated without due process.

DCI officers later visited the site on April 28, where they observed ongoing construction activity, including partially completed foundations and stored building materials. Wanderi was instructed to formally document her complaint and submit supporting ownership evidence before investigations could proceed fully.

She initially left the station before completing her statement but later returned and submitted documentation, including a share certificate linked to Embakasi Ranching Company, which she claims supports her ownership rights.

Competing Ownership Claims 

On May 2, Abdilatif Abdikadir was summoned by investigators, where he recorded a statement and presented a lease certificate indicating he acquired the property in 2017 through a transaction facilitated by Embakasi Ranching Company. Following preliminary review, he was instructed to halt all construction activities pending verification of ownership documents.

Investigation officers familiar with the inquiry indicated that both parties’ documentation will undergo detailed verification, including cross-checking with land registries and records held by the land-buying company involved.

DCI Mandate in Land Disputes

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is responsible for probing potential criminal conduct such as fraud, forgery, impersonation, or illegal acquisition of property. However, it does not have legal authority to determine ownership of land or issue title rulings.

Legal analyst  Omondi Mutiso explained the distinction, noting: "The DCI investigates whether a crime occurred in the acquisition or transfer process. The question of ownership itself is determined by the Environment and Land Court.”

He added that once investigations are concluded, findings are forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which decides whether criminal charges should be pursued.

Public Activity and Local Observations

At the DCI Ruai offices, residents and involved parties were seen arriving throughout the day, submitting documents and engaging with investigators. Security presence remained steady as officers processed statements in the administrative section.

A local resident, Stephen Onyango, said land disputes in the area have become increasingly common. "Every few months there is a case like this. People buy land and later discover overlapping claims,” he noted.

Another resident, Rahima Noah, pointed to rapid urban expansion as a contributing factor, saying unclear documentation processes often lead to conflicting ownership assertions.

Broader Land Governance Context

Ruai, located on Nairobi’s eastern corridor, has experienced rapid real estate growth driven by population expansion and demand for affordable housing. Many parcels are tied to land-buying companies such as Embakasi Ranching Company, which have historically faced disputes involving share allocations and competing certificates.

Analytical Perspective

The case highlights the intersection between criminal investigation and civil adjudication in Kenya’s land governance system. While the DCI addresses possible fraud or irregularities in transactions, ownership disputes ultimately fall under the jurisdiction of the Environment and Land Court.

The investigation is expected to continue through document verification, registry checks, and interviews as authorities determine whether any criminal activity occurred in the contested transaction chain.

Related Items

Kenya President William Ruto and Tanzania President Samia Suluhu pose for a photo during bilateral engagements in Dar es Salaam.
Kenya, Tanzania Ink 8 Pacts at State House, Dar es Salaam
Floodwaters submerge roads and homes in Kenya after heavy rains, displacing thousands and disrupting transport across multiple counties.
Kenya floods kill 18, displace 54,000 households
Nasin Dakane Abdi
Kenya: Nasin Dakane Launches 2027 Mandera East Bid
Kenya county leaders during a joint Garissa–Kitui peace meeting in Nguni, where they agreed on measures to curb cross-border violence and restore stability.
Kenya: Kitui, Garissa officials push peace after 8 deaths
Kenyan police officers patrol on foot during an active security operation in urban streets.
Kenyan Police Officers Sentenced for Murder in Custody

Leave a comment