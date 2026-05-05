Ruto Urges Stronger Kenya-Tanzania Economic Partnership

Dodoma (Diplomat.so) - Kenyan President William Ruto addressed the Parliament of Tanzania in Dodoma on Tuesday, May 5, urging East African Community member states to deepen regional integration through shared infrastructure projects, joint investments, and institutional reforms aimed at boosting trade and connectivity.

Call for Deeper Integration





Ruto emphasized that Kenya and Tanzania must strengthen cooperation across trade and investment sectors, warning that fragmented markets have slowed regional growth. "We are strengthening our relations with Tanzania to deepen cooperation and unlock greater mutually beneficial opportunities,” he said, adding that progress and setbacks in both countries remain closely linked.





Addressing lawmakers, he called for an end to rivalry and mistrust within the region. "As we move forward, we must let go of the competition, suspicion, rivalry, and mistrust that have fragmented our markets, weakened our voice, and constrained our collective progress,” Ruto stated.





Infrastructure and Trade Corridors





He highlighted major cross-border infrastructure plans including the Malindi–Lunga Lunga–Dar es Salaam corridor and proposed rail expansion through Voi, Singida, and Burundi, describing them as central to regional commerce.





"The development of the road corridor from Malindi through Lunga Lunga to Dar es Salaam is not merely a transport upgrade; it is a strategic artery of commerce, tourism, and people-to-people exchange along our Indian Ocean coastline,” Ruto said.





"The planned expansion of railway connectivity, represents a transformative step towards linking our hinterland markets, unlocking trade routes into the Great Lakes region, and positioning East Africa as a gateway between the Indian Ocean and the heart of the continent,” he stated.





Parliamentary Reception





According to Diplomat News Network reporting from Dodoma, the parliamentary chamber hosted a full session with lawmakers, diplomatic observers, and invited guests during Ruto’s address, with visible engagement including note-taking and intermittent applause.





"We see this as an important step toward strengthening East African unity,” said a Tanzanian parliamentarian speaking on condition of attribution.





A student from the University of Dodoma described the address as encouraging for young people interested in regional trade and mobility saying it highlights opportunities for cross-border cooperation.





Context and Background





The East African Community has in recent years pursued deeper integration across member states including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, focusing on trade harmonization, infrastructure connectivity, and customs alignment. The push aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Area, which seeks to create a single continental market for goods and services. Historical tensions over trade barriers and non-tariff restrictions have periodically slowed implementation, though recent diplomatic engagement has aimed to address these challenges.





Analysis





The emphasis on cross-border corridors and rail expansion underscores growing regional reliance on infrastructure diplomacy as a driver of economic integration. Analysts note that improved connectivity between coastal and inland economies could reduce transport costs, enhance market access, and strengthen the competitiveness of East Africa within global trade networks.





It also reflects efforts to consolidate East African influence in continental negotiations particularly as member states seek to speak with a unified voice in African Union reform discussions and broader United Nations advocacy.





Regional observers suggest that sustained implementation of infrastructure agreements will be critical in determining whether political commitments translate into measurable economic outcomes across East Africa, particularly in trade volumes and investment flows between coastal and inland economies.





Forward-Looking Regional Engagement





The visit and parliamentary address are expected to reinforce ongoing bilateral negotiations between Kenya and Tanzania, with both governments signaling continued engagement on trade facilitation, infrastructure financing, and policy alignment within the East African Community framework.





Officials indicated that follow-up technical meetings are planned in the coming weeks to advance implementation of the signed agreements.



