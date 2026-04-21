Lebanon Urges €500M as Fragile Ceasefire Nears End

Paris (Diplomat.so) - Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Tuesday, April 22, 2026, in Paris during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron that Lebanon requires €500 million to address an escalating humanitarian crisis over the next six months amid a ten-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Salam's remarks followed official figures reporting 2,454 deaths and more than 7,600 injuries in Lebanon since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah on 2 March. He also pointed to ongoing diplomatic efforts involving indirect and direct contacts between the parties.





Salam reiterated during the briefing that "Lebanon needs €500 million to confront the humanitarian crisis over the next six months," as journalists and international correspondents filled the Paris conference hall under tight security amid regional tensions.





Lebanese health authorities report 2,454 deaths and more than 7,600 injuries since 2 March, reflecting the scale of civilian casualties linked to the conflict.





French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to "abandon expansionist ambitions" in Lebanon and called on Hezbollah to halt attacks on Israeli territory while pursuing disarmament through Lebanese political channels.





Hezbollah denied involvement in a recent attack on a UN peacekeeping patrol in southern Lebanon that killed a French soldier and wounded three others, an incident France has attributed to the group. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) incident has further heightened diplomatic friction between Paris and the armed group.





A U.S. State Department official, speaking to AFP, confirmed that direct talks between Lebanese and Israeli representatives are scheduled for Thursday in Washington. Lebanese authorities, according to Salam, are demanding a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the return of detainees and displaced civilians.





A source familiar with the process told Diplomat News Network that mediators view the negotiations as "fragile but ongoing," focusing on de-escalation measures.





The diplomatic initiative comes as international actors seek to stabilize the Israel-Lebanon frontier amid worsening humanitarian conditions.





The rising death toll and infrastructure damage have increased pressure on Beirut to secure emergency funding, while Western governments advocate a structured political framework to reduce escalation risks. UN peacekeeping concerns and indirect negotiations underscore the complexity of balancing security arrangements with urgent humanitarian relief.