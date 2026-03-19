French President urges US–Iran direct negotiations

Paris (Diplomat.so) - President Emmanuel Macron of France on Thursday urged direct talks between the United States and Iran in a televised address from Paris, calling for restraint in regional military activity and the protection of civilians amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Macron said diplomatic engagement remains the only viable path to de-escalation, stressing that continued strikes on infrastructure risk widening the conflict. "France has not chosen this war with Iran. We will not participate in it. No one can force us,” he said, according to remarks delivered during the address. He also emphasized the need to halt targeting of civilian areas and critical infrastructure.





The French president further warned that instability affecting maritime routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, could have significant consequences for global energy markets. He called for the resumption of safe navigation in the corridor, which is a key transit point for a substantial portion of the world’s oil shipments.





Macron also highlighted the importance of maintaining stability in neighboring Iraq, urging authorities to assert control over armed groups operating within its territory. He said Iraq’s sovereignty is essential to preventing spillover effects from the broader conflict and preserving regional balance.





The remarks come as international concern grows over the potential for escalation involving multiple actors.





Analysts note that Macron’s call reflects broader European concerns about energy security and regional stability. The emphasis on negotiations underscores a diplomatic approach aimed at preventing further escalation, while signaling France’s intent to remain outside direct military involvement.



