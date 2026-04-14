Hezbollah rejects talks with Israel urges ceasefire deal

Beirut (Diplomat.so) – Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Monday, April 13, 2026, in Beirut that the group is facing what he described as an Israeli-American "brutal aggression" since the beginning of "Operation Uli al-Baas," rejecting negotiations with Israel and urging full implementation of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement.

In a lengthy address reported by Diplomat News Network, Qassem stated that "the resistance, the Lebanese people, and Lebanon have endured” despite what he described as sustained hostilities. He claimed the ceasefire framework reached on November 27, 2024, had not been respected, alleging thousands of violations and continued military pressure on Lebanese territory.





Qassem said, "We reject negotiations with the Zionist entity; they are futile and amount to submission,” adding that any political engagement with Israel would require internal Lebanese consensus. He argued that the alternative to confrontation was surrender, stating, "There is no third option.”





He outlined what he described as five conditions for stability, including a complete halt to hostilities, Israeli withdrawal from disputed areas, release of detainees, return of displaced residents, and reconstruction efforts supported by international actors. He also reiterated that "the resistance will not stop and will remain in the field until the last breath.”





The speech included criticism of domestic and international actors, with Qassem accusing external powers of seeking to weaken Lebanon’s military and political structures. He also referenced cooperation with the Lebanese army in southern Lebanon, saying coordination had previously helped stabilize deployment along the Litani River area.





Eyewitnesses in Beirut’s southern suburbs described a heightened security presence and heavy traffic around areas where supporters gathered to follow the speech broadcast. "People are watching closely because they feel the situation is still open to escalation,” said a local resident, speaking on condition of attribution.





Security analyst Youssef Mustafa, a Beirut-based researcher on regional conflicts, told Diplomat News Network that "the speech reflects a continued hardening of positions amid stalled diplomatic efforts and fragile ceasefire conditions,” noting that implementation gaps remain a central issue in the dispute.





Qassem also rejected accusations regarding Hezbollah’s regional activities, denying organizational presence in Gulf countries and urging Arab states to cooperate against what he called a broader Israeli project. He further emphasized support from Iran and allied groups in the region, describing it as part of a wider "axis of resistance.”





Background tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have persisted since the 2024 ceasefire framework, with both sides accusing the other of violations and maintaining heightened military readiness along the border.





Analysts say the latest remarks underscore the continued volatility of the ceasefire arrangement and the absence of a sustained political settlement mechanism, leaving diplomatic channels under pressure as regional actors monitor developments closely.