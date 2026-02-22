AU Condemns Deadly Terror Attacks in Nigeria's Zamfara

Abuja (Diplomat.so) - The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, issued on Sunday a strong condemnation of the coordinated terrorist attacks that struck Zamfara State, Nigeria, on Saturday (21 February), leaving more than 50 civilians dead and several women and children abducted.

The statement described the assault as a "heinous act of terror” and reaffirmed the African Union’s support for Nigeria as it confronts worsening insecurity in the northwest.





Local authorities reported that armed men arrived on motorcycles and moved through Tungan Dutse and nearby communities in an overnight raid, burning homes and opening fire on residents attempting to flee. "The scale of destruction is severe. Search teams are still identifying the missing and assessing the number of those abducted,” a senior security official in Gusau told Diplomat News Network.





In his remarks, Youssouf said the African Union "unequivocally rejects all acts of terrorism and violent extremism against civilian populations,” calling the attack a blatant violation of human rights and a threat to regional peace. He extended condolences to the victims’ families and expressed solidarity with the Federal Republic of Nigeria as federal forces intensify operations in Zamfara and neighboring states.





The AU Chairperson urged the immediate, safe, and unconditional release of all abducted civilians and called for stronger cross-border coordination among West African and Sahelian governments. He warned that armed groups continue to circumvent national security measures by exploiting porous borders and remote terrain.





Security analysts say the attack reflects a pattern of expanding operational capability among armed networks in the region. "Their mobility and access to weapons allow them to hit multiple villages in a short time,” said Abdirahman Nuraddin, a conflict researcher in Kaduna.





Nigerian authorities have deployed additional personnel to the affected communities and initiated search-and-rescue efforts, though no official, comprehensive casualty register has been released.