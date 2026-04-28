Zimbabwe ships Africa's first lithium sulphate cargo

Harare (Diplomat.so) – Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, shipped Africa's first lithium sulphate consignment from the Arcadia lithium mine near Harare on Monday, 27 April, marking a shift toward local mineral beneficiation and battery-material processing.

The shipment comes as Zimbabwe accelerates restrictions on raw mineral exports, aiming to retain more value within its domestic economy. The Arcadia facility, operated by Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt through Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe, has recently commissioned a processing plant with an estimated investment of $400 million, designed to convert spodumene concentrate into higher-value lithium chemicals used in electric vehicle batteries and grid storage systems.





Zimbabwe, Africa’s leading lithium producer, suspended exports of raw lithium concentrates in February 2026 following government concerns over mineral leakage, underreporting, and irregular trade practices. Authorities have since tightened export regulations, introduced value-addition requirements, and maintained limited quotas to allow industry transition toward domestic refining capacity.





"This inaugural shipment represents the first lithium salt ever produced in Zimbabwe and across Africa, marking a major step forward in regional mineral beneficiation and industrialization,” Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe said in a statement posted on its official X account.





Industry engineers at the Arcadia site described early production as a "testing phase” ahead of full-scale output, while local workers reported increased activity around the processing plant, including extended operational shifts and expanded logistics movement of chemical-grade materials.







