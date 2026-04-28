Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Nigeria: Gunmen abduct 23 pupils in Kogi State Ghana convoy ambush kills 3 civilians in Binduri attack DRC President Orders Mining Sector Review Uganda Detains 231 Foreigners in Crime Crackdown Madagascar Expels French Diplomat Over Allegations Zimbabwe ships Africa's first lithium sulphate cargo Kenya Teachers, Health Ministry Seal Medical Cover Deal Mali Leader Resurfaces After Nationwide Attacks South Sudan Police Hold Election Security Drill Kenya: 12 Dead in Kitui as Ethnic Violence Escalates Mali defense minister killed in attack near Bamako Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns in south Lebanon

Zimbabwe ships Africa's first lithium sulphate cargo

by: Guled Abdi | Tuesday, 28 April 2026 21:55 EAT
Business
0 Comments
100
Lithium processing facilities at Zimbabwe's Arcadia mine as the country exports its first lithium sulphate cargo, advancing local mineral beneficiation and battery materials production.
Lithium processing facilities at Zimbabwe's Arcadia mine as the country exports its first lithium sulphate cargo, advancing local mineral beneficiation and battery materials production.
Harare (Diplomat.so) – Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, shipped Africa's first lithium sulphate consignment from the Arcadia lithium mine near Harare on Monday, 27 April, marking a shift toward local mineral beneficiation and battery-material processing.
The shipment comes as Zimbabwe accelerates restrictions on raw mineral exports, aiming to retain more value within its domestic economy. The Arcadia facility, operated by Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt through Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe, has recently commissioned a processing plant with an estimated investment of $400 million, designed to convert spodumene concentrate into higher-value lithium chemicals used in electric vehicle batteries and grid storage systems.

Zimbabwe, Africa’s leading lithium producer, suspended exports of raw lithium concentrates in February 2026 following government concerns over mineral leakage, underreporting, and irregular trade practices. Authorities have since tightened export regulations, introduced value-addition requirements, and maintained limited quotas to allow industry transition toward domestic refining capacity.

"This inaugural shipment represents the first lithium salt ever produced in Zimbabwe and across Africa, marking a major step forward in regional mineral beneficiation and industrialization,” Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe said in a statement posted on its official X account.

Industry engineers at the Arcadia site described early production as a "testing phase” ahead of full-scale output, while local workers reported increased activity around the processing plant, including extended operational shifts and expanded logistics movement of chemical-grade materials.


Related Items

An image shared by the White House press secretary shows a deportation flight in January. (X account of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt)
Uganda Receives First US Deportees Under New Agreement
One of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, the Strait of Hormuz carries a large share of global oil and gas trade. (EPA Images pic).
Malaysia Ships Granted Free Passage Through Hormuz Strait
The Sierra Leone-flagged Sara Sky, which is carrying crude oil from Russia, is seen anchored at Limay port, Bataan province on March 26, 2026. A ship carrying more than 700,000 barrels of Russian crude oil has arrived in the Philippines, a source with knowledge of the matter told AFP on March 26, days after the country declared a national energy emergency over the Middle East war. TED ALJIBE / AFP
Philippines Receives First Russian Oil in Five Years
Strait of Hormuz
Cargo Ship Hit by Projectile in Strait of Hormuz
US President Donald Trump
US Says 3,000 Iranian Targets Hit in First Week of War

Leave a comment