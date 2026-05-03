First Djiboutian Hajj Pilgrims Depart for Saudi Arabia

Djibouti City (Diplomat.so) – Minister of Islamic Affairs and Endowments of the Republic of Djibouti Mumin Hassan Barre on Sunday, May 3, presided over the departure of the first group of Djiboutian pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj 1447H (2026), marking the start of the country's coordinated pilgrimage airlift operation.

At Djibouti–Ambouli International Airport, the initial group of pilgrims departed in the early morning hours under organised procedures involving health screening, documentation verification, and security coordination. Families gathered in designated areas of the terminal to bid farewell, while airport authorities supervised passenger movement and boarding processes to ensure an orderly departure.





Minister Mumin Hassan Barre said the government had mobilised comprehensive logistical and institutional support to facilitate the pilgrims’ journey. "We have extended full assistance to the pilgrims with all available capacity, ensuring they are served in the best possible manner as they fulfil this important religious obligation,” he said, while offering prayers for their safe travel and acceptance of their Hajj rites.





A senior official within the national Hajj coordination committee, speaking on condition of attribution, confirmed that preparations had been finalised in advance in cooperation with Saudi authorities. "All operational aspects, including transport scheduling, accommodation arrangements, and movement plans within the holy sites, have been carefully coordinated to ensure efficiency and service delivery,” the official said.





Among the departing pilgrims, emotional scenes were observed as many expressed gratitude for the opportunity to undertake the pilgrimage. Pilgrim Mariam Bulhan said the moment represented a long-awaited milestone. "I have waited many years for this blessing. I am grateful and pray for a safe journey and acceptance of my worship,” she said while preparing to board the flight.





Airport operations remained steady throughout the departure process, with airline staff and security personnel overseeing luggage handling, passenger verification, and boarding queues. Announcements guided pilgrims through each stage of the process as families exchanged emotional farewells in a calm and organised environment.





According to official figures confirmed for the 1447H (2026) Hajj season, approximately 1,400 Djiboutian pilgrims are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia. The group will be transported through multiple scheduled flights, with a dedicated national mission accompanying the pilgrims to provide medical, administrative, and logistical support during the pilgrimage.





Preparatory measures conducted in the weeks leading up to departure included vaccination campaigns, orientation sessions, and documentation processing to ensure compliance with Saudi Hajj requirements. Authorities noted strengthened coordination with Saudi counterparts, contributing to improved efficiency in pilgrim movement and service delivery.





The operation reflects ongoing institutional coordination between Djibouti’s religious authorities and international partners, aimed at ensuring the safe, organised, and dignified performance of one of the most significant annual Islamic religious obligations.