Uganda Receives First US Deportees Under New Agreement

Kampala (Diplomat.so) – The Uganda Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that eight deportees from the United States of America arrived in Kampala on Wednesday, 1 April, under a bilateral Safe Third Country Agreement signed last year, marking the first such transfer between the two nations.

The ministry stated that the individuals, all of African origin, were approved for relocation by a U.S. immigration judge before being transferred. "Uganda continues to uphold its longstanding commitment to providing sanctuary to persons in need and assuring they are treated with dignity,” the ministry said in an official statement. The identities, nationalities, and other personal details of the deportees were withheld for privacy reasons.





The Uganda Law Society (ULS) expressed strong opposition to the deportations, describing the process as "undignified, harrowing and dehumanising.” In a post on the X platform, ULS Secretary-General, Sylvia Nabukenya, told "This transfer effectively dumped individuals in Uganda without sufficient safeguards or consultation. We intend to challenge this in court to protect the rule of law and human rights.”





Eyewitnesses at Entebbe International Airport reported a subdued reception, with airport authorities facilitating the arrivals under tight security. "The group appeared disoriented, and officials were coordinating transport and documentation,” said an airport staff member who requested anonymity.





The agreement between Uganda and the United States stipulates that Uganda will act as a safe third country for migrants denied asylum in the U.S., provided they do not have criminal records or are unaccompanied minors. Ugandan authorities described the operation as part of a "transition phase,” during which the deportees are expected to remain temporarily as options for relocation to other countries are explored.





Analysts note that the move places Uganda among a growing list of African countries—including Ghana, South Sudan, Cameroon, and Eswatini—accepting non-national deportees from the U.S., a practice that has intensified under U.S. immigration policies targeting third-country transfers.





The transfer underscores the expansion of third-country deportations under U.S. immigration policy, a move that has drawn criticism from human rights organizations for potentially exposing migrants to unfamiliar environments without adequate protections. Ugandan officials emphasized that the policy applies only to those of African descent who are unable or unwilling to return to their countries of origin, while reiterating the government’s commitment to humane treatment.