Nigeria: Gunmen abduct 23 pupils in Kogi State

Abuja (Diplomat.so) – The Kogi State Government, through Information Commissioner Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed on Monday, April 27, that armed gunmen abducted 23 pupils from an unregistered orphanage in Lokoja, Nigeria, with 15 rescued and eight still missing amid ongoing security operations.

Authorities said the attack targeted the Dahallukitab Group of Schools, described as operating illegally in an isolated part of the state capital. Commissioner Kingsley Femi Fanwo stated that security agencies responded swiftly to the incident, leading to the rescue of 15 children shortly after the assault, while coordinated operations continue to locate the remaining victims.





"The prompt and coordinated response of security agencies led to the rescue of 15 of the abducted children,” Fanwo said in an official statement released by the state government. He added that "intensive operations are ongoing to secure the safe return of the remaining eight victims and apprehend the perpetrators.”





Security officials familiar with the operation, speaking on condition of attribution due to operational sensitivity, said tactical units were deployed across forest corridors surrounding Lokoja following the abduction report. The officials indicated that search efforts were being intensified in areas considered transit routes for armed groups operating in the region.





Fanwo also raised concerns over the regulation of child-care and educational facilities, warning that unregistered institutions in remote locations pose heightened security risks. "The establishment of orphanages, schools, and similar facilities in vulnerable areas without proper registration and notification to authorities presents serious security challenges, especially under the prevailing security environment,” he said.





The attack took place in an area described by local authorities as sparsely populated, with limited surveillance infrastructure. Residents reported increased military and police presence in the vicinity following the incident, with road checkpoints established along major access routes into Lokoja. Security patrols were also observed escorting rescue teams into surrounding forested areas.





Nigeria has faced a sustained kidnapping crisis, particularly affecting educational institutions. Analysts note that armed groups frequently target schools and similar facilities for ransom and leverage. A security analyst based in Abuja told Diplomat News Network that "such attacks are often designed to exploit soft targets in under-policed rural corridors, where response times are delayed.”





Security sources have also indicated that the broader region has experienced repeated violent incidents linked to armed groups, including cells allegedly affiliated with Boko Haram and other militant networks operating in northern Nigeria. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the Lokoja abduction.





Authorities say investigations remain active as efforts continue to recover the remaining children and identify those responsible for the attack.



