Madagascar Expels French Diplomat Over Allegations

Antananarivo (Diplomat.so) - Madagascar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared a French embassy staff member persona non grata and ordered their expulsion from Antananarivo on Tuesday, April 28, citing alleged involvement in activities deemed capable of undermining national stability.

Madagascar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision followed internal investigations involving Malagasy and foreign nationals, adding that French Ambassador Arnaud Guillois was formally notified of the measure during a diplomatic summons in the capital. The ministry stated that the unnamed diplomat’s conduct was "incompatible with his status,” though it did not provide specific evidence or details of the alleged destabilisation activities.





The French foreign ministry rejected the accusations, describing them as unfounded. "These rumours are false,” a ministry spokesperson said in Paris, adding that France had requested clarification through diplomatic channels. Diplomatic sources cited by Diplomat News Network indicated that discussions between the two governments remained ongoing despite heightened tensions.





In Antananarivo, the announcement came amid a tense political climate marked by renewed demonstrations and a series of arrests linked to recent protests. Several residents reported a visible increase in police presence near government buildings and key intersections in the capital, with checkpoints established on major roads during the afternoon.





"It is becoming harder to speak openly,” said a university student who identified himself only as Rivo, speaking near Analakely market. "People are worried about arrests if they attend protests or even discuss politics in public.”





Maitre Maromanana Aliarivelo, a lawyer representing detained protesters, said at least two young people remained in custody on charges related to "breach of state security.” "The use of extended detention without trial is creating serious concerns about due process and legal safeguards,” he said.





Amnesty International also raised concerns over recent developments. "We are witnessing a pattern of arbitrary detention that contributes to a climate of fear and suppresses civic expression,” the organisation said in a statement, urging authorities to ensure adherence to international human rights obligations.





The diplomatic dispute unfolds against the backdrop of ongoing political transition under interim leader Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who assumed power following the removal of former president Andry Rajoelina after youth-led protests in October. The government has accused external actors of encouraging unrest, while announcing a roadmap toward constitutional reform and elections by 2027.





Regional analysts say the expulsion could further strain Madagascar’s relations with France at a time when the island nation is also expanding security cooperation with Russia. Observers note that shifting alliances and domestic instability are increasingly intersecting, raising questions about Madagascar’s long-term diplomatic orientation and internal governance stability.



