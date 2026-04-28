Ghana Rejects US Health Deal Over Data Access Issue

Accra (Diplomat.so) - Ghana Ministry of Health and government negotiators ended talks with the United States on Tuesday, April 28, in Accra after rejecting provisions requiring access to citizens' sensitive health data in a proposed five-year health aid agreement, a sources close to the negotiations told AFP and Reuters.

A source familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the breakdown followed Ghana’s refusal to accept data-sharing requirements linked to the funding package. "The deal has been discontinued,” the source said, adding that the proposed arrangement was valued at about $109 million over five years and was intended to support HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis programmes.





A spokesperson for the United States State Department said in an emailed statement that the agency "does not disclose the details of ongoing bilateral negotiations,” but noted the funding framework was designed to support "fighting HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis and other infectious diseases.” The statement did not directly address Ghana’s objections over personal data access provisions.





The proposed agreement falls under Washington’s "America First Global Health Strategy,” a revised foreign aid framework introduced after the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development earlier this year. The policy ties health assistance to expanded data-sharing arrangements and greater financial participation from recipient countries.





According to United States State Department figures reported in broader briefings, 32 agreements have been signed under the global health strategy, representing about $20.6 billion in combined US funding and partner co-investment, with additional agreements expected in future rounds of negotiations.





Ghana previously received $219 million in US assistance in 2024, including $96 million allocated to health programmes, highlighting the scale of cooperation now being restructured under the updated model.





Regional responses to similar proposals have varied. Zimbabwe rejected a comparable arrangement in February over sovereignty concerns, while Zambia also declined participation. In Kenya, a related agreement was suspended after a court intervened following legal challenges centered on health data protection and privacy safeguards.





Officials familiar with the Ghana negotiations said discussions initially progressed without major obstacles before tensions escalated near the final stage over data governance provisions. Ghana’s negotiating team included senior health officials, indicating the agreement was closely linked to national disease control and public health programming.





Analysts say the breakdown reflects growing friction between external financing conditions and national control over sensitive health information, particularly as governments expand digital health systems. The dispute is expected to influence future negotiations on international health funding and data governance standards across Africa and beyond.