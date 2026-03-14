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North Korea Conducts Large-Scale Missile Launch

by: Jalajed Aden | Saturday, 14 March 2026 16:18 EAT
World News
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North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles into the East Sea, continuing its missile activity amid joint South Korea-U.S. military drills.
North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles into the East Sea, continuing its missile activity amid joint South Korea-U.S. military drills.
Seoul (Diplomat.so) - North Korea launched approximately ten ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Saturday, the South Korean military reported, in a move coinciding with the ongoing springtime "Freedom Shield" joint exercises conducted by South Korea and the United States. The launches, originating from the Sunan region in northern North Korea during the afternoon, mark Pyongyang's third ballistic missile test this year, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
"The South Korean military is maintaining the highest level of readiness and is closely monitoring North Korean missile activity, sharing real-time intelligence with the U.S. and Japan,” a JCS spokesperson said, as cited by Yonhap News Agency. The agency noted that it is unusual for Pyongyang to fire ten missiles simultaneously, describing the action as a display of force.

Local residents in the border city of Kaesong, roughly 20 kilometers from the demilitarized zone, reported hearing multiple distant explosions. 

The missile tests come amid the annual Freedom Shield exercises, which began last Monday and are scheduled through March 19. North Korea has consistently condemned these drills as rehearsals for invasion, despite Seoul and Washington emphasizing their defensive nature.

Earlier this week, Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned of "unimaginable grave consequences” if the exercises continued, according to Pyongyang’s state media.

North Korea recently conducted strategic cruise missile launches from the destroyer Choi Hyun and reiterated the need to maintain and expand a "strong, reliable nuclear deterrent,” Yonhap reported. Analysts suggest that the simultaneous launch of multiple missiles signals both a technological demonstration and a strategic warning amid heightened regional tensions.

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, following a White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, noted that Trump remains optimistic about dialogue with Kim Jong-un, though no summit date has been confirmed. Speculation continues that Trump may pursue talks during a planned visit to China to meet President Xi Jinping in late March or early April.

Observers note that these developments could complicate diplomatic efforts, while also reinforcing the strategic calculus for Seoul and Washington. 

Analysts warn that repeated tests, especially clustered launches, signal both a military capability demonstration and a geopolitical message to regional allies.

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