Seven Health Workers Die in Lake Tanganyika Boat Crash

Kigoma, Tanzania (Diplomat.so) - Seven health workers from the Kigoma District Council died and three remain missing after a council-owned boat capsized in strong winds on Lake Tanganyika on Friday morning. The group was traveling to Kagunga village, near the Tanzania–Burundi border, to provide vaccination services.

The incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. local time in the Kalalangabo area of Kigoma-Ujiji municipality. Nine people were rescued and are receiving medical attention at Kigoma Regional Referral Hospital, while search and rescue teams continue efforts for the missing workers.





The region hosts thousands of Burundian refugees, many of whom have recently returned home after years in Tanzanian camps following government decisions to close the facilities. Health workers and humanitarian agencies have been providing essential medical services to both returning refugees and local communities. "We rely on these teams for vaccinations and basic healthcare,” said Kagunga village resident Jean-Pierre Niyonkuru, who witnessed the aftermath of the capsizing. "The loss is deeply felt here.”





In a related tragedy on the same lake, a fisherman was killed and two others injured after their canoe was struck by lightning, Tanzanian authorities reported.





President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed her "heartfelt condolences” to the families of the victims, emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting rescue operations.





Lake Tanganyika and the broader East African region have experienced unusually severe storms in recent days. Experts warn that changing weather patterns are increasing the risk of sudden storms on inland lakes, complicating transport and humanitarian operations.





Analysts note that for health workers in border regions like Kigoma, such incidents pose significant operational risks. "The combination of high winds, aging vessels, and the urgent need for medical outreach makes travel across Lake Tanganyika particularly hazardous,” said environmental risk expert Baraka Abbasi.





Rescue operations are ongoing, with local authorities coordinating boats and volunteers to search for the remaining missing health workers, while community members continue assisting with recovery efforts.