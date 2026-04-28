Kenya Teachers, Health Ministry Seal Medical Cover Deal

Nairobi (Diplomat.so) – Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), the Social Health Authority (SHA), and the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, concluded a landmark agreement in Nairobi that resolves long-standing disputes affecting teachers' medical cover under the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF), restoring clarity, financial protection, and continuity of healthcare services for educators nationwide.

The agreement, announced jointly by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Barre Duale, SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi, and KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu, formally ends months of uncertainty surrounding the transition from the Mwalimu Cover to the state-managed POMSF framework and introduces a revised benefit structure, including expanded emergency support, overseas treatment access, and removal of co-payment requirements.





Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale stated that the agreement prioritizes dignity and predictability in healthcare access for teachers, noting that the government had processed the first batch of 160 last-expense claims valued at Ksh 300,000 per family, with payments scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.





Mercy Mwangangi, speaking in an official briefing, said SHA had also streamlined claims processing systems to reduce delays and improve transparency in benefit disbursement. KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu described the deal as "a necessary correction to prolonged service disruptions that had affected teachers and their dependents.”





At the Ministry of Health headquarters, officials and union representatives were observed engaging in closed-door technical sessions before issuing a joint communiqué. Several teachers present outside the building expressed cautious optimism, with one educator from Nairobi County noting that "delayed reimbursements had forced many colleagues to pay out of pocket for urgent care.”





The agreement introduces an ex-gratia framework for medical bills exceeding standard coverage limits, with the Teachers Service Commission tasked with validation and SHA responsible for settlement. It also confirms the removal of out-of-pocket payments across contracted facilities during the interim phase.





SHA has further expanded its international referral network by contracting hospitals in Turkey, India, and Saudi Arabia, with the first overseas patient scheduled for transfer immediately following the announcement.





According to Diplomat News Network reporting from the meeting venue, implementation teams were directed to begin nationwide tariff negotiations covering 3,566 Level 3 to Level 6 health facilities, expected to conclude within four weeks. Observers noted increased administrative activity at SHA offices as updated facility lists were circulated across county health offices.





The reform is expected to reshape public sector healthcare delivery for teachers by standardizing cashless treatment and reducing financial strain on households. Analysts caution that sustained coordination between SHA, KNUT, and county health structures will determine whether the policy shift translates into consistent service delivery, particularly in rural and underserved regions where facility coverage remains uneven.



