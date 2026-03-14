Rwanda Warns of Mozambique Pullout Over Funding Gap

Kigali (Reuters + Diplomat.so) - Rwanda Foreign Minister Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe said Saturday that Rwanda will withdraw troops from Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique if sustainable international funding for the counter-terrorism mission is not secured soon.

In a statement posted on X late Saturday, Nduhungirehe said Rwanda’s continued military presence depends on reliable financial backing for operations that have supported Mozambique’s fight against a long-running Islamist insurgency in the gas-rich northern region.





"It’s not that Rwanda could withdraw — Rwanda will withdraw its troops if sustainable funding is not secured,” Nduhungirehe wrote. He added that Rwandan forces had spent "hundreds of millions of dollars” and sacrificed soldiers’ lives to stabilize communities, reopen schools and businesses, and allow displaced civilians to return home.





Rwanda deployed troops in 2021 at Mozambique’s request after insurgent fighters linked to Islamic State affiliates seized territory across Cabo Delgado, threatening major energy projects and displacing hundreds of thousands of residents. Security improved significantly after the arrival of the Rwanda Defence Force, which worked alongside Mozambican units to retake key towns and secure strategic sites.





According to officials, Rwandan troops have played a central role in protecting the Afungi peninsula, the location of a massive liquefied natural gas project operated by TotalEnergies that was suspended following insurgent attacks in 2021.





International funding has helped support the mission, including assistance from the European Union. However, EU support is scheduled to expire in May, and there has been no public confirmation of a renewal, according to reporting by Reuters.





Government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said previous EU contributions — roughly €20 million — covered only a small portion of Rwanda’s operational costs. She noted the mission has cost Kigali at least ten times that amount.





For residents in northern Mozambique, the security presence has had visible effects.





The insurgency, which began in 2017, has weakened but not disappeared. Analysts say any withdrawal of Rwandan forces could reshape security calculations in Cabo Delgado, particularly as Mozambique and international investors seek to revive stalled LNG projects critical to the country’s economic future.