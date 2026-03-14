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US Positions Rapid-Response Forces Near Strait of Hormuz

by: Amin Guled | Saturday, 14 March 2026 15:18 EAT
World News
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The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group continues projecting power at sea in support of Operation Epic Fury against Iran.
The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group continues projecting power at sea in support of Operation Epic Fury against Iran.
Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - The U.S. Department of Defense ordered the deployment of roughly 2,200 Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, based in Japan, to the Middle East on Saturday, accompanied by three amphibious warships, signaling Washington's intent to expand its military presence in the region amid escalating tensions with Iran.
Officials speaking to ABC News confirmed that the deployment centers on the USS Tripoli, an America-class amphibious assault ship capable of carrying aircraft, helicopters, and landing forces. Tripoli is joined by the USS San Diego and USS New Orleans, forming the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group. "This is a rapid-response force designed to provide options across air, land, and sea,” a Pentagon official said.

The Marines’ movement does not necessarily indicate a planned ground operation in Iran. ABC News highlighted that the unit includes F-35 fighter jets and MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, providing versatile air-ground capabilities if commanders decide to employ them.

President Donald Trump, speaking Friday, framed the deployment within a broader security posture against Iran. "We possess unparalleled firepower, unlimited munitions, and ample time; the world should watch closely,” he said. Trump emphasized U.S. priorities to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and to maintain regional stability.

Analysts note the deployment’s strategic timing. The Wall Street Journal reported that Defense Secretary Pete Higgsith approved the move following a request from U.S. Central Command, citing increased Iranian activity in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint. 

Local shipping agents in Muscat told Diplomat News Network that vessel traffic has slowed noticeably this month due to heightened security risks, reflecting the economic stakes tied to potential escalations.

The amphibious task force provides Washington with a flexible, rapid-response capability that can support evacuation missions, deterrence operations, or emergency combat deployments. Military observers said positioning 2,200 Marines from Japan to the Middle East signals that the U.S. is preparing for contingencies that could directly affect regional allies and maritime navigation.

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