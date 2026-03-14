Ghana President Faces Scrutiny Over Brother's Private Jet

Accra (Diplomat.so) - President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has drawn sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers for using a private jet owned by his brother, businessman Ibrahim Mahama, for official foreign trips, sparking calls for an investigation into potential conflicts of interest. The controversy emerged as the Ghanaian President traveled to South Korea on Monday to strengthen bilateral relations.

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) argue that Mahama’s arrangement violates the government code of conduct for public officials. Walewale MP Abdul Kabiru Tiah Mahama told JoyNews in Parliament that "the potential conflict of using a private person’s jet for official trips is apparent… and now you are not using just any private person — you are using the president’s brother. The palpable conflict of interest is there.”





Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, added that the arrangement raises serious ethical concerns. "I would be surprised if Ghanaians believe that President Mahama travelling on a private jet owned by his brother does not impose any cost on the country,” he said, emphasizing public perception of undue advantage.





The government, however, has defended the President’s decision. Minister of State for Government Communications Felix Ofosu Kwakye told Joy FM that using Ibrahim Mahama’s aircraft "saves taxpayers money” as the government is responsible only for fuel and landing charges. He also cited safety and reliability issues with Ghana’s Falcon 900EX EASy presidential jet, which underwent eight months of maintenance in Europe before returning to the country last November.





Observers note the latest debate comes amid a series of high-profile trips by President Mahama, including visits to Ethiopia for an African Union summit and Tanzania for the 20th anniversary of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights. Ibrahim Mahama, one of West Africa’s leading businessmen with interests in mining, construction, and agriculture, recently donated his old jet as a national air ambulance after acquiring a new aircraft.





Local residents in Accra reported seeing increased airport security and staff activity surrounding the private jet on Monday morning. "The plane was spotless, and officials were busy checking documents. You can tell they treat it like a presidential aircraft,” said a taxi driver near Kotoka International Airport.





Political analysts say the controversy underscores broader ethical questions in Ghanaian governance regarding transparency and public resource management. Some legal experts suggest that while no law explicitly forbids the use of a relative’s plane, the perception of impropriety may affect public trust.



