Accord University expands its activities in East and Horn of Africa

Tuesday December 13, 2022 - 21:46:05
Local News
0 Comments
183
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Accord University is an international Somali university offering postgraduate programs dedicated to research, as it has 32 specialized master's and doctoral programs.
The university opened on January 1, 2019, in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, where it has its main office.

The university's specialized programs are included in the College of Health Science, the College of Law, Economics, and Management, the College of Education and Psychology, the College of Ecology and Environmental Sciences, the College of Engineering and Computer Science, and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.



Accord University's master's programs take between one and three years to finish, depending on the area of study. A doctorate degree takes between three and six years to finish.

The students studying at the university are Somali citizens living at home and in the diaspora, as well as foreign students from some African, Asian, European, and American countries, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Lebanon, Yemen, South Sudan, Belgium, and the United States of America.



The Vice-Chancellor of the Accord University, Prof. Abdulkadir Mohamed, said that two master's batches have graduated since its establishment, numbering 1,250 students, adding that the university, which is known for its high educational quality, plays a vital role in East and Horn Africa.

Prof. Abdulkadir Mohamed stated that the Accord University organized courses at its headquarters in Mogadishu to build the capacities of students, Somali civil society, teachers, civil servants, and professionals to raise the level of their knowledge and practical performance.

The Accord University held multiple symposiums on distance learning and its importance for the advancement of society in Kenya and the Netherlands.

The Accord University has a strong partnership with the United Nations Association of Somalia (UNASOM) and the ISIC Association. It also has relationships with some local and international universities for scientific and cultural cooperation. 

