Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - President Donald J. Trump said Saturday, that Iran is seeking an agreement to end the ongoing conflict, but he will not approve any deal, as U.S. forces continue military operations on Kharg Island, southern Iran.

Trump described the Iranian position as desperate, asserting on his Truth Social platform that the country has been "completely defeated,” while criticizing media coverage of U.S. successes.





Trump claimed that American forces destroyed all military targets on Kharg Island and emphasized that the United States had neutralized Iranian missiles, air defenses, and naval assets. He warned that strikes could extend to Iran’s oil infrastructure if Tehran continued to hinder maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global shipping.





Iranian officials rejected the U.S. account. Mohammad Akbar Zadeh, political officer of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps navy, told the official IRNA news agency that the claims contradict regional realities. "The United States claims to have destroyed the Iranian navy, yet the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and no tanker can pass through,” he said, highlighting Tehran’s continued control over maritime routes.





Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed this week that Iran would not hold negotiations with Washington under current conditions. He added that Iranian missile strikes will continue as necessary, recalling previous talks with the United States as a "very bitter experience” that shaped Iran’s cautious stance.





Kharg Island carries major strategic significance for Iran, functioning as the hub for approximately 90 percent of its crude oil exports. Analysts note that the U.S. attack could provoke Iranian retaliation and has already raised concerns about disruptions to global energy markets.





Observers monitoring shipping reported that commercial traffic remains largely suspended, and insurance premiums for oil tankers have surged due to ongoing hostilities.





International energy analysts are closely watching the region for signs of further escalation. Even partial damage to Kharg Island’s oil infrastructure could reduce Iran’s export capacity, potentially affecting global crude supply and triggering price volatility. "The stakes are high, not just for Tehran and Washington, but for every nation dependent on Gulf oil,” said energy consultant Nahida Hamoud.





Diplomatic observers also warn that regional tensions may ripple beyond Iran and the United States. Neighboring Gulf states are increasing their military readiness, and international organizations are urging both sides to avoid actions that could escalate into a wider confrontation, highlighting the broader geopolitical consequences of the conflict.





Historical records show that Trump advocated a firm approach toward Iran decades ago, specifically emphasizing the strategic importance of Kharg Island. In a 1988 interview, he suggested that decisive action against the island could assert U.S. strength and protect national interests, a position resurfacing in light of recent military strikes.