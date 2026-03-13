Russia Signals Readiness for Next Ukraine Talks

Moscow (Diplomat.so) - The Kremlin said Friday that Russia is not concerned that escalating unrest in Iran will reduce U.S. engagement in mediating peace talks over the war in Ukraine. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow's interactions with Washington provide "no grounds for such doubts."

Peskov’s comments followed a series of high-level exchanges between Russian and American leaders, including a phone call last Monday between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, their first direct conversation since December 2025. According to Kremlin sources, the hour-long discussion was initiated by Washington to address "a number of important issues linked to international developments.”





During the call, Putin reportedly briefed Trump on the situation along the Ukrainian frontlines, highlighting "progress and several successes” achieved by Russian forces. The Russian president also expressed support for Trump’s mediation efforts, despite previous rounds of negotiations failing to halt ongoing military operations.





Analysts say Russia’s public assurance of uninterrupted U.S. engagement is aimed at projecting stability and confidence amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.





Experts also note that Russia’s comments may be intended to reassure domestic audiences and allies in Eastern Europe.





Meanwhile, local observers in Kyiv and neighboring Ukrainian regions report cautious optimism that sustained U.S. involvement might pressure both sides toward a renewed ceasefire framework. Residents along the frontlines described sporadic artillery fire but emphasized the significance of ongoing diplomatic efforts.





The Kremlin has not announced a formal date for renewed peace talks but emphasized that Russia anticipates a new round of negotiations in the near future. Observers say that the timing and engagement of the United States remain critical, noting that any shift in Washington’s focus could significantly influence the diplomatic balance in both the Middle East and Eastern Europe.



