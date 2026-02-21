Lebanese President Joseph Aoun Condemns Israel's Overnight Strikes

Beirut (Diplomat.so) - Lebanese officials issued sharply worded condemnations on Saturday after overnight Israeli airstrikes hit areas near Sidon and multiple towns in the Bekaa Valley, prompting renewed calls for international pressure to halt escalating cross-border hostilities.

The statements, delivered Saturday in Beirut, reflect growing concern among senior leaders that the latest attacks could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the United States and other partner nations.





Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the strikes — launched "from land and sea” late Friday — constituted "a blatant act of aggression aimed at derailing diplomatic initiatives undertaken by Lebanon with sister and friendly states.” Aoun added that the bombardment represented "a new violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a clear breach of international commitments,” specifically referencing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates a cessation of hostilities and outlines security arrangements along the southern border.





A senior security official familiar with the initial assessment, who requested anonymity due to ongoing investigations, told Diplomat News Network that preliminary reports indicate both residential structures and agricultural areas were damaged in the Bekaa. Casualty figures were still being verified as of publication.





Separately, Sheikh Ali Al-Khateeb, vice president of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, condemned what he called a "criminal massacre” in the Bekaa and the Ain al‑Hilweh refugee camp. In his statement, he urged unified Lebanese–Palestinian solidarity "in the face of ongoing Israeli aggression,” criticizing what he described as "global silence” toward civilian suffering.





Diplomatic observers in Beirut say Lebanon is expected to lodge a formal complaint with the United Nations, though no timeline has been publicly announced. Western diplomats contacted by Diplomat News Network noted that recent escalation along the border has intensified concerns about a broader regional spillover, particularly as U.S. envoys continue shuttle discussions aimed at stabilizing the frontier.





Lebanese leadership reiterated calls for countries invested in regional stability to "assume their responsibilities” and press all parties to prevent further escalation.