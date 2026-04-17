Somalia President Participates in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Antalya (Diplomat.so) – The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, participated on Friday, in the opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Türkiye, where heads of state, diplomats, and global policymakers gathered to discuss international cooperation and global uncertainty.

President Hassan Sheikh participated the high-level opening session of the forum, which brings together more than 500 participants from over 150 countries under the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.” The event is hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and focuses on geopolitical tensions, economic fragmentation, and the future of multilateral diplomacy.





President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud emphasized during his remarks the importance of diplomacy as a tool for building trust between nations and promoting international stability. He noted that Somalia remains committed to strengthening dialogue-based solutions to global challenges and expanding cooperation in multilateral institutions.





A Somali delegation official present at the forum said discussions reflected growing concern over instability in several regions. "The international environment is becoming increasingly complex, and dialogue remains the most effective path to managing these uncertainties,” the official said, speaking on condition of attribution.





A regional diplomatic analyst attending the sessions highlighted the significance of Somalia’s engagement at such platforms. "Somalia’s participation demonstrates its effort to contribute constructively to global discussions on peace and security while reinforcing its diplomatic presence,” the analyst said.





The forum venue in Antalya was marked by heightened security presence and active movement of delegations between panel discussions and bilateral meetings. Participants were seen engaging in side conversations on regional conflicts, trade disruptions, and evolving security challenges, reflecting the broad scope of issues under discussion.





The Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 is structured around keynote addresses, panel discussions, and bilateral meetings aimed at addressing global risks and strengthening cooperation mechanisms. Organizers say the forum seeks to provide a platform for restoring trust in international relations amid rising polarization and unresolved conflicts.





Diplomat News Network observed that Somalia’s participation aligns with its ongoing efforts to expand diplomatic engagement, particularly following its active role in international institutions, including its current position within global governance frameworks.





The forum continues through April 19, with further sessions expected to explore conflict resolution strategies, economic resilience, and the role of diplomacy in managing emerging global challenges.