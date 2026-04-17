Somali President Discusses Strategic Ties with Turkish Counterpart

Istanbul (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on Thursday evening, April 16, held a bilateral meeting in Istanbul with the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss strengthening cooperation in security, energy, and economic development.

The meeting was held at the Dolmabahçe Palace, where senior officials from both governments participated in structured discussions focused on expanding long-term strategic cooperation. Key agenda items included defense collaboration, energy exploration, trade expansion, and regional stability in the Horn of Africa.





President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s sustained support to Somalia’s reconstruction and institution-building efforts. "Türkiye has remained a reliable partner in Somalia’s recovery process, particularly in infrastructure development, public services, and security sector strengthening,” he said in remarks shared with Diplomat News Network.





President Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties across multiple sectors. "We will continue to advance our cooperation with Somalia in trade, energy, and strategic development areas,” he said, highlighting ongoing energy exploration activities along Somalia’s coastline as part of expanding cooperation.





A Somali government official, speaking to Diplomat News Network on condition of attribution, described Türkiye’s offshore drilling engagement as "a major step forward in unlocking Somalia’s natural resource potential,” noting that technical teams are preparing for further assessment operations offshore.





Officials present described the meeting as "focused and forward-looking,” with an emphasis on practical implementation of existing agreements.





Türkiye has remained one of Somalia’s most significant international partners over the past decade, providing support in humanitarian aid, infrastructure development, education, and security training. Bilateral agreements have previously covered defense cooperation, port management, and investment frameworks, forming the basis of a broad strategic partnership.





The leaders also exchanged views on regional dynamics in the Horn of Africa, with both sides emphasizing the importance of sovereignty, stability, and continued diplomatic engagement amid evolving geopolitical conditions in the region.





Analysts say the deepening Somalia–Türkiye partnership reflects a broader strategic alignment that could enhance Somalia’s economic outlook, particularly in energy development, while expanding Türkiye’s influence in maritime and investment sectors in East Africa.



