Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran Houthi Leader Backs Iran's Right to Strike US Bases Israel Conducts Largest-Ever Air Assault on Iran US Strikes Iranian Military Targets Iran Strikes US Naval Vessel in Gulf Vessels Report Messages Claiming Hormuz Closure 85 Killed in Strike on Iran Girls' School Iran Closes Airspace After US-Israel Strikes Europe Calls for Iran De-escalation China Calls for Immediate Halt in Iran Strikes Japan Urges Calm After U.S.-Israel Strike Iran

PM Albanese Condemns Iran, Backs US Action

by: Hared Abdalla | Saturday, 28 February 2026 16:43 EAT
The Insider
0 Comments
245
Anthony Albanese
Anthony Albanese
Canberra (Diplomat.so) - Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, declared that "Australia stands with the brave people of Iran in their struggle against oppression," while voicing clear support for United States and Israeli military action aimed at preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
In a detailed statement posted today on his official X account, Albanese sharply criticized the Iranian regime, describing it as "a destabilising force” for decades through its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, support for armed proxy groups, and "brutal acts of violence and intimidation.” He argued that a government relying on "repression and murder of its own people to retain power is without legitimacy.”

The prime minister said Iran directed at least two attacks on Australian soil in 2024, targeting the country’s Jewish community. He described the incidents as "appalling acts” intended to create fear, divide Australian society, and challenge national sovereignty. In response, Australia expelled Iran’s ambassador, suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran, and designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Albanese noted that more than 200 Iranian-linked individuals have been sanctioned by Canberra, including over 100 associated with the IRGC. He added that Australia has worked alongside partners including the United States and the G7 to call on Iran to uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms for its citizens — appeals he said have "gone unheeded,” citing a "brutal crackdown” that has left thousands of Iranian civilians dead.

On the nuclear issue, Albanese stressed that it has "long been recognised” as a threat to global peace and security. He pointed to action by the United Nations Security Council and findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency declaring Iran in non-compliance with its safeguards obligations.

"We support the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent Iran continuing to threaten international peace and security,” he wrote, aligning Australia publicly with U.S. and Israeli strikes.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has activated its Crisis Centre and upgraded travel advice for Iran, Israel and Lebanon to "Do Not Travel,” warning Australians to leave if it is safe to do so. Officials caution that consular assistance inside Iran remains extremely limited.

Related Items

Brig Gen. Effie Defrin, Spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces.
IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran
Abdulmalik Badruddin Al-Houthi
Houthi Leader Backs Iran's Right to Strike US Bases
The image is an IDF illustration of concentric distance rings from central Iran (300km, 1,000km, 2,000km, 3,000km), highlighting the potential geographic reach of Iranian ballistic missiles and regional influence. Israel falls within the ~1,600km range (covered by the 2,000km ring).
Israel Conducts Largest-Ever Air Assault on Iran
U.S. forces launch Operation Epic Fury in coordinated overnight strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure.
US Strikes Iranian Military Targets
Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 launches aircraft during flight operations aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 27, 2026.
Iran Strikes US Naval Vessel in Gulf

Leave a comment