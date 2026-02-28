PM Albanese Condemns Iran, Backs US Action

Canberra (Diplomat.so) - Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, declared that "Australia stands with the brave people of Iran in their struggle against oppression," while voicing clear support for United States and Israeli military action aimed at preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

In a detailed statement posted today on his official X account, Albanese sharply criticized the Iranian regime, describing it as "a destabilising force” for decades through its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, support for armed proxy groups, and "brutal acts of violence and intimidation.” He argued that a government relying on "repression and murder of its own people to retain power is without legitimacy.”





The prime minister said Iran directed at least two attacks on Australian soil in 2024, targeting the country’s Jewish community. He described the incidents as "appalling acts” intended to create fear, divide Australian society, and challenge national sovereignty. In response, Australia expelled Iran’s ambassador, suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran, and designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state sponsor of terrorism.





Albanese noted that more than 200 Iranian-linked individuals have been sanctioned by Canberra, including over 100 associated with the IRGC. He added that Australia has worked alongside partners including the United States and the G7 to call on Iran to uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms for its citizens — appeals he said have "gone unheeded,” citing a "brutal crackdown” that has left thousands of Iranian civilians dead.





On the nuclear issue, Albanese stressed that it has "long been recognised” as a threat to global peace and security. He pointed to action by the United Nations Security Council and findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency declaring Iran in non-compliance with its safeguards obligations.





"We support the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent Iran continuing to threaten international peace and security,” he wrote, aligning Australia publicly with U.S. and Israeli strikes.





The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has activated its Crisis Centre and upgraded travel advice for Iran, Israel and Lebanon to "Do Not Travel,” warning Australians to leave if it is safe to do so. Officials caution that consular assistance inside Iran remains extremely limited.