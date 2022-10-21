English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Somali Deputy Foreign Minister participates in the 7th Pan-African Forum on Migration in Rwanda

Friday October 21, 2022 - 23:12:11
Diplomat Memo
Staff Reporter
Kigali (Diplomat.so) - The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, participated today in the Kigali capital, Rwanda, the Seventh Pan-African Forum on Migration focused on the theme: "Addressing the Impact of Climate Change on Human Mobility in Africa: Building Adaptation Strategies and Resilient Communities".
The convening of this forum coincides at a time when Somalia is struggling the most devastating droughts in the country.

