Somali Deputy Foreign Minister participates in the 7th Pan-African Forum on Migration in Rwanda

Kigali (Diplomat.so) - The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, participated today in the Kigali capital, Rwanda, the Seventh Pan-African Forum on Migration focused on the theme: "Addressing the Impact of Climate Change on Human Mobility in Africa: Building Adaptation Strategies and Resilient Communities".
The convening of this forum coincides at a time when Somalia is struggling the most devastating droughts in the country.
