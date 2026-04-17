Somalia, U.S. Discuss Bilateral Cooperation at Antalya Forum

Antalya (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, met Massad Fares Boulos, Senior Advisor to the U.S. President on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs and Senior Advisor for Africa at the U.S. Department of State, in Antalya on Friday, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where both sides focused on advancing cooperation on matters of mutual interest and maintaining close coordination on regional and global priorities.





According to a statement from the Somali presidency, the discussions emphasized the importance of enhancing diplomatic engagement and reinforcing collaboration between Somalia and the United States across key sectors.





President Hassan Sheikh highlighted Somalia’s ongoing political and institutional progress, including efforts to advance democratization and strengthen governance systems.





Massad Boulos reaffirmed U.S. support for Somalia’s development and stability, noting the importance of continued cooperation.





The Antalya Diplomacy Forum brought together international leaders, diplomats, and policymakers to exchange views on pressing global issues. Delegates described an active diplomatic setting, with multiple bilateral engagements taking place alongside formal sessions.





Somalia and the United States have maintained longstanding relations, particularly in areas such as security cooperation and institutional support. The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to deepen engagement and align priorities in addressing regional and international concerns.