Moscow (Diplomat.so) – Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday, dismissed a report by Politico alleging that Russia proposed halting intelligence sharing with Iran in exchange for reduced United States support to Ukraine, calling the claims false and unsubstantiated.

Speaking to journalists in Moscow, Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had reviewed the report and categorically rejected its contents. "We have seen this report… it falls into the category of fake news, or rather fabricated information,” Peskov stated during a press briefing, emphasizing that no such proposal had been made by Russian authorities.





The Politico report, citing two individuals described as familiar with discussions between Washington and Moscow, alleged that Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev presented a proposal during a meeting in Miami involving U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to the report, the alleged proposal included suspending intelligence transfers that could affect U.S. military assets in the Middle East, in exchange for Washington halting intelligence support to Ukraine.





Neither the individuals named in the report nor U.S. authorities have publicly confirmed the existence of such a proposal. The report further claimed that the United States rejected the alleged offer, though no official statement has been issued by U.S. agencies to verify that account.





At a public square in central Moscow, residents expressed mixed reactions to the Kremlin’s denial. "These reports often circulate quickly and can be difficult to verify,” said Ivanov Sergei, a commuter working in retail. "Official clarification helps, but people still remain cautious about what to believe.” Another resident, Irina Petrova, a graduate student, said she follows international developments closely but prioritizes statements from official institutions for reliable information.





Analysts note that intelligence sharing remains a sensitive and strategically significant component of international relations, particularly among states involved in overlapping geopolitical tensions. A regional security analyst, speaking on condition of attribution and cited through Diplomat News Network, said such reports—whether confirmed or denied—underscore the persistent mistrust shaping interactions between major powers. "Even unverified claims reflect the broader climate of strategic competition and guarded diplomacy,” the analyst said.





The episode comes amid ongoing tensions linked to the war in Ukraine and broader disagreements between Russia and Western governments over security, sanctions, and intelligence cooperation. Intelligence-related claims, especially those involving multiple regions such as the Middle East and Eastern Europe, are often difficult to substantiate due to their confidential nature and limited public disclosure.



