Moscow (Diplomat.so) – Kirill Dmitriev, Russian envoy and CEO of RDIF, said on Saturday, that US sanctions extension on Russian oil transit will affect 100 million barrels of crude.

Kirill Dmitriev stated that the latest 30-day extension of authorization for transactions involving Russian oil in transit will maintain significant volumes of crude moving through international shipping routes despite ongoing sanctions frameworks.





He wrote on his Telegram channel: "The extension for another 30 days of authorization for operations involving Russian oil in transit will again affect more than 100 million barrels.”





He also said that more countries, including the United States, are increasingly recognizing the role of Russian oil and gas in supporting global economic stability. "Many countries, including the United States, are increasingly understanding the key role of Russian oil and gas for global economic stability.”





Dmitriev described sanctions against Russia as ineffective and economically damaging, suggesting that extended authorizations for oil-related transactions would heighten political concern in the European Union and the United Kingdom, where policymakers continue to assess energy security risks linked to supply disruptions.





US sanctions regimes on Russian energy exports have included a range of restrictions and licensing provisions aimed at limiting revenue flows while maintaining stability in global crude supply chains, particularly through temporary authorizations for transit and maritime services.





Russian crude exports have continued to reach international markets through a combination of maritime routes and intermediary trading hubs, with volumes frequently redirected toward Asia as European buyers reduce direct imports. Market participants closely monitor shipping data and freight indicators to assess the pace of crude movement, particularly following policy adjustments that affect insurance coverage and vessel compliance requirements.





Energy market analysts note that any adjustment to sanctions exemptions can influence tanker routes, insurance costs, and regional pricing benchmarks, particularly in Europe, which remains partially dependent on imported crude and refined products.





Reporting on the developments, Diplomat News Network observed that the remarks come amid continued debate over the effectiveness of Western sanctions on Russian energy exports and their broader impact on global supply stability.





The statements underscore ongoing tensions between sanctions policy objectives and energy market stability, as governments and traders monitor crude flows and regulatory adjustments affecting international supply chains across major producing and importing regions globally.