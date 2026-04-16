Pakistan says US-Iran talks date not set

Islamabad (Diplomat.so) – Pakistan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, April 16, in Islamabad, that no date has been set for the next round of US-Iran talks. It also confirmed that the venue for the second round remains undecided, with diplomatic channels still active between Washington and Tehran, and reiterated commitment to keeping diplomatic communication lines open amid ongoing regional tensions.

The spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said, "We do not have information on the timing or venue of the next round of talks between the United States and Iran,” adding that Pakistan will continue to facilitate communication between the two sides.





The spokesperson noted that diplomatic contacts remain ongoing and that efforts are focused on ensuring continuity of dialogue across existing channels established for regional communication.





The spokesperson also indicated that Lebanon remains part of an existing ceasefire arrangement and stressed that stability in Lebanon is necessary for broader peace discussions involving regional stakeholders. The official further noted that the nuclear issue is among the key subjects being discussed in the wider diplomatic framework, reflecting ongoing international concern over non-proliferation and regional security dynamics.





Talks between the United States and Iran have periodically faced delays and logistical uncertainty, with intermediary diplomatic efforts playing a role in sustaining indirect communication channels despite shifting regional conditions.





Pakistan has positioned itself as a facilitator of dialogue, leveraging its regional diplomatic relationships to support de-escalation efforts in sensitive geopolitical disputes across South and West Asia.





Analysts say the absence of a confirmed date underscores the fragility of ongoing diplomatic engagement, while continued reliance on intermediary states highlights the importance of regional actors in preventing further escalation. The lack of clarity over venue and timing also reflects broader uncertainties surrounding negotiations on security, sanctions, and nuclear-related issues that remain central to the US-Iran diplomatic agenda.





The evolving diplomatic environment underscores the role of regional mediators in managing communication gaps between global powers, particularly in contexts where direct negotiations face political and logistical constraints.





Observers note that sustained dialogue efforts, even without fixed schedules, are often used to maintain de-escalation pathways and prevent misunderstandings that could affect wider regional stability.





The absence of confirmed scheduling details leaves the next phase of US-Iran talks dependent on ongoing diplomatic coordination, with Pakistan maintaining its stated role in facilitating communication between both sides.



