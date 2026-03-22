Iraq Bolsters Intelligence Operations Near Syria Border

Baghdad (Diplomat.so) - Iraq's Minister of Interior Abdul Amir Al Shammari chaired a high-level security meeting in Baghdad on Sunday, directing Iraqi Ministry of Interior formations to strengthen coordination, readiness, and intelligence-led operations amid rising regional security pressures affecting Iraq.

The meeting, held in Baghdad and attended by senior commanders and departmental heads, reviewed operational plans, border security arrangements, and measures to protect critical infrastructure. According to an official statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, the minister emphasized the need for continuous preemptive operations and reinforced intelligence gathering to respond swiftly to potential threats.





A ministry official, speaking on condition of attribution, said the discussions focused on improving coordination between security units and ensuring rapid response mechanisms. "The minister instructed all formations to maintain full readiness and to enhance field communication channels to avoid delays in emergency situations,” the official said.





On-the-ground observations in Baghdad indicated an increased security presence around key government and strategic locations, including visible patrols and tightened vehicle inspections. A commuter in central Baghdad described longer travel times due to checkpoints, noting that "security procedures have become more thorough, especially near sensitive institutions.”





In parallel developments, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani reiterated that decisions related to war and peace remain exclusively under state authority, warning against unauthorized actions by non-state actors. During a visit to the intelligence headquarters in Baghdad following a reported attack, he characterized the incident as "a treacherous crime” targeting state institutions and affirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible.





Security officials reported that multiple rockets and drones targeted areas around Baghdad International Airport overnight, with two Iraqi security officials confirming that at least eight projectiles were involved. While no casualties were immediately reported, the incidents caused material disruptions in surrounding areas and heightened alert levels among security forces.





Earlier inspections by the Interior Minister at border units near Al-Qa'im in Anbar Governorate underscored concerns over border stability, particularly along the frontier with Syria. The visit included directives to improve operational efficiency and strengthen cooperation with local communities.





Reports also indicated damage to facilities linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces in western Iraq following an alleged strike that caused material losses without confirmed casualties. A field security member in the area said forces remain on heightened alert, adding that "coordination between border units and central command has been intensified to monitor developments closely.”





The sequence of security developments highlights ongoing pressures facing Iraq’s internal stability, with authorities prioritizing intelligence coordination, institutional readiness, and border management as regional tensions continue to influence domestic security dynamics.



