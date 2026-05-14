Iraq Parliament Approves PM Ali Al-Zaidi Cabinet

Baghdad (Diplomat.so) - Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi secured parliamentary approval for his new government and ministerial program on Thursday after the Iraqi parliament voted to grant confidence during a session attended by a majority of lawmakers in Baghdad.

The parliamentary session, chaired by Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi and attended by his deputies, convened with 280 lawmakers present out of the parliament’s 329 members. Iraqi lawmakers voted in favor of al-Zaidi’s cabinet and endorsed the government’s policy platform following hours of political consultations and procedural deliberations inside the parliament chamber.





Senior Iraqi political figures attended the session, including Iraqi President Nizar Amidi, Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zaidan, Reconstruction and Development Alliance leader Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, alongside leaders of several parliamentary blocs and political parties.





Ali Falih al-Zaidi described the vote as a demonstration of political cooperation and national responsibility. In a statement published Thursday on the social media platform X and reviewed by Iraqi state media, al-Zaidi thanked parliament and political factions for supporting the administration.





"I extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Council of Representatives and the national political forces for granting confidence to the government in a position that reflects the supremacy of national interest and the spirit of partnership and responsibility,” al-Zaidi said.





He added that the parliamentary endorsement represented "a major responsibility and commitment before our people” to strengthen stability, reinforce state authority, and pursue development and social justice objectives.





Diplomat News Network spoke with a parliamentary adviser present during the session, who said negotiations among major blocs intensified in the hours before the vote to secure broad political backing for the cabinet lineup. The adviser noted that lawmakers from several factions emphasized security reform and economic management during closed-door discussions.





Security measures were significantly tightened around Baghdad’s Green Zone before and during the session. Security forces blocked public access routes and restricted vehicle movement to authorized convoys only, according to residents and local officials near the heavily fortified district. Witnesses reported long security checkpoints and reduced civilian traffic across central Baghdad by late afternoon.





Al-Zaidi has pledged to reform Iraq’s security institutions and urged foreign diplomatic missions to resume normal operations in Baghdad, reflecting the government’s attempt to project greater political stability after months of negotiations over government formation.





The confidence vote comes at a politically sensitive period for Iraq as authorities continue addressing economic pressures, governance challenges, and regional security concerns. Analysts say the government’s ability to maintain cooperation among competing political blocs will likely shape its success in implementing reforms and restoring public confidence in state institutions.