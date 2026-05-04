France Approves Dismantling of Fessenheim Nuclear Plant

Paris (Diplomat.so) - The French government authorized state utility EDF to begin dismantling the Fessenheim nuclear power plant near the German border on Sunday, May 3, following a decree published in the official journal permitting the long-delayed decommissioning project.

EDF said preparatory work has largely been completed and that dismantling operations will proceed in four phases, marking a significant step in the closure process of France’s oldest nuclear facility. The plant, located near Freiburg in southwestern Germany, was shut down in 2020 after 42 years of operation amid sustained pressure from anti-nuclear activists on both sides of the border.





"All nuclear fuel elements were fully removed by September 2022, allowing us to move safely into the dismantling phase,” said Claire Dumont, EDF’s Director of Nuclear Decommissioning, in a statement released to Diplomat News Network. "Our priority is to ensure safety, transparency, and environmental compliance throughout the process.”





Initial work in the first year will include the removal of three steam generators from reactor unit one and the dismantling of storage racks previously used for spent fuel. At the site, engineers and contractors were seen conducting inspections and preparing heavy equipment under controlled conditions, with restricted access zones and visible safety monitoring systems in place.





Local officials emphasized the importance of strict oversight. "This is a technically complex and sensitive operation that requires continuous regulatory supervision,” said Jean-Luc Martin, a regional nuclear safety inspector. "We are coordinating closely with EDF to ensure adherence to national and European safety standards.”





EDF also plans to construct a low-level radioactive metal melting facility at the site starting in 2027. The facility is expected to process up to 500,000 tons of metal from across France, including components from other nuclear reactors. The project includes the development of a "technical center” projected to create around 200 jobs and begin operations in 2031, backed by an estimated investment of 450 million euros.





Residents in nearby communities expressed mixed reactions. "We are relieved the plant is no longer operating, but dismantling brings its own concerns,” said Amélie Pierre, a local resident from the border region. "We want clear communication and guarantees about environmental safety.”





The dismantling of Fessenheim comes as France continues to pursue nuclear energy expansion. A national strategy unveiled in February outlines plans to construct six new reactors starting in 2038, with the option for eight additional units. Authorities also aim to extend the lifespan of the country’s 57 existing reactors to between 50 and 60 years, reversing earlier policies that proposed phasing out older facilities.





The Fessenheim project highlights the dual-track approach in France’s nuclear policy—managing legacy infrastructure while advancing future capacity—reflecting broader energy security and climate considerations across Europe.



