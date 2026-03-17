Iran urges Gulf states to clarify stance on U.S.-Israel strikes

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday called on neighboring countries hosting U.S. forces to clearly state their position on recent attacks, warning that some may have encouraged strikes that have killed hundreds of Iranian civilians, including more than 200 children.

Araghchi posted the statement on his official X account, noting that reports suggest certain states allowing U.S. military operations on their territory "may have played an active role in incitement and encouragement” of civilian casualties. He urged transparency, saying, "We expect these countries to clarify their positions immediately and in a fully transparent manner.”





From February 28, 2026, U.S. and Israeli forces have carried out coordinated strikes across multiple Iranian cities and strategic sites. Independent observers report that these attacks have caused significant civilian casualties, though exact figures remain difficult to confirm due to ongoing hostilities and limited access for neutral monitors. The airstrikes have continued into mid‑March, leaving widespread damage to infrastructure and residential areas.





Hospitals in affected districts are operating at full capacity, while local authorities continue rescue and relief operations amid collapsed buildings, sources said. Emergency responders are working to reach affected communities, providing immediate medical care and support to those in need, sources added.





Analysts say Araghchi’s call is intended to pressure Gulf countries to publicly state their positions regarding U.S.-led operations, while also drawing attention to possible diplomatic tensions between Washington and its regional allies, sources noted. The appeal may be part of Tehran’s broader strategy to expose divisions among coalition partners and influence regional public opinion.





For communities near U.S. bases in countries such as Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, and Qatar, the minister’s remarks could increase domestic debate over foreign troop presence and the humanitarian consequences of military action.