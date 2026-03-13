Saudi Air Defenses Shoot Down 38 Drones in East

Riyadh (Diplomat.so) - The Saudi Ministry of Defense reported Friday that its air defense systems successfully shot down 38 drones approaching the Kingdom's Eastern Province, marking one of the largest aerial threat events in recent years, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Ministry described the incident as "unprecedented in scale” and said the drones were intercepted before they could reach critical infrastructure, including energy facilities and military sites hosting foreign forces. Among the potential targets reportedly threatened were the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, key oil production sites, and a military base housing American personnel.





"The number of incoming drones is higher than usual and represents a significant escalation in aerial threats facing our nation,” the Ministry statement read. Local residents in Dammam observed intermittent alarms and emergency response vehicles deployed across strategic zones.





The attacks occur amid ongoing hostilities linked to Iran, which regional officials say have increasingly targeted Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and neighboring countries since February 28.





GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohammed Al-Badawi praised the support of Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, and the United Kingdom in responding to Iranian aggression, emphasizing that the strikes "have struck civilian and vital infrastructure, causing injuries and substantial material damage.”





Al-Badawi further highlighted the broader implications of Iranian attacks, noting threats to international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route. He welcomed a recent United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Iran’s military operations, calling the unanimous support from 136 countries "a clear signal that the international community recognizes the violation of sovereignty and international law.”





Regional analysts say the attacks may increase insurance costs for energy shipments and heighten security coordination among GCC nations and allied states.



