Iran Signals Possible Shutdown of Bab al-Mandeb Strait

Tehran (Diplomat.so) – Iran's senior officials warned on Tuesday, April 7, that its regional allies could close the strategic Bab al‑Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea if tensions with the United States escalate beyond control, signaling potential disruption to key international shipping routes.

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in an interview with Iranian media that Tehran views Bab al‑Mandeb as critically important for regional security, comparable to the Strait of Hormuz. "If the situation spirals out of control, our allies will also close Bab al‑Mandeb,” he stated, emphasizing Tehran’s willingness to respond to perceived U.S. provocations.





Observations from Yemeni ports indicate increased Houthi activity in the southern Red Sea. Local fishermen in Al‑Hudaydah reported the presence of armed drones and fast patrol boats along the coastline on Monday. One fisherman, speaking on condition of attribution, told Diplomat News Network, "The sea traffic feels tense; foreign ships are taking longer routes to avoid potential attacks.”





The warning coincides with ongoing U.S. pressure demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Velayati dismissed these calls, stating, "The United States wants Iran to reopen Hormuz, but Iran will not do so in exchange for hollow promises.” He further criticized Washington’s approach to negotiations, asserting, "We will show flexibility only when we see flexibility from the U.S. side. Tehran will not yield while America demands surrender.”





Maritime analysts highlight that Bab al‑Mandeb is a critical chokepoint, handling roughly 4–5 percent of global seaborne oil and around 12 percent of worldwide trade. Peter Richardson, a maritime security expert, said, "A closure of Bab al‑Mandeb, combined with threats to Hormuz, would have severe repercussions for global shipping and energy markets, affecting trade stability and commodity prices.”





Historically, Iran-aligned Houthi actions in the Red Sea have disrupted shipping. During 2023, military incidents prompted insurers to suspend coverage and forced vessels to reroute, extending transit times and raising costs. Shipping operators now monitor the situation closely, weighing route diversions and security risks.





Diplomat News Network spoke with an energy logistics manager in Djibouti, who said, "Merchants and tanker operators are preparing contingency plans. Any actual shutdown would ripple through global trade, impacting supply chains far beyond the region.” Analysts also note that prolonged tension could exacerbate energy price volatility and strain economies dependent on maritime imports.





Pakistan has reportedly attempted to mediate communications between Washington and Tehran, but Iranian officials claim the U.S. stance remains unchanged. The unfolding situation underscores the strategic sensitivity of Bab al‑Mandeb and the broader geopolitical stakes in the Middle East.