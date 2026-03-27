Putin: Middle East Conflict May Mirror COVID-19 Pandemic Effects

Moscow (Diplomat.so) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, addressed business leaders in Moscow, warning that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could have global economic consequences comparable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Putin told attendees at the annual business forum that while the exact outcomes of the conflict remain difficult to predict, its effects are already disrupting international logistics, production chains, and supply networks. "It seems to me that the parties involved in the conflict themselves cannot foresee anything, but it is even harder for us,” Putin said. He highlighted the mounting pressure on oil, gas, metal, and fertilizer companies as evidence of the conflict’s broad economic reach.





On the ground in Moscow, forum participants reported heightened concern among investors and executives, with several noting longer shipping times and increased insurance premiums for international cargo.





President Putin emphasized that preliminary estimates suggest the conflict’s impact may mirror the pandemic’s slowdown of regional and continental economic growth. He recalled that COVID-19 "led to a significant slowdown in development across all regions and continents, without exception.” Analysts note that his remarks signal Russia’s awareness of the potential for widespread supply chain shocks affecting energy and industrial commodities.





Historically, conflicts in the Middle East have disrupted global energy markets and influenced international relations, with past crises affecting oil prices, trade balances, and diplomatic alignments. Russia, as both a major energy exporter and a key player in global commodities markets, monitors these developments closely.





Experts told Diplomat News Network that Putin’s comments may also serve as a signal to domestic and international business communities to anticipate volatility and adjust investment strategies accordingly.





Observers note that while the precise trajectory of the conflict remains uncertain, the emphasis on logistics and supply chain resilience reflects the Kremlin’s broader concern over maintaining economic stability amid global disruptions.







