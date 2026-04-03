South Sudan Conflict Sparks Humanitarian Alarm

Juba (Diplomat.so) – The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has issued an urgent call for the protection of civilians and expanded humanitarian access in South Sudan, citing a surge in violence and human rights abuses, on Friday, April 3.

The group of 16 UN human rights experts warned that South Sudan "stands at a critical juncture” and urged all parties to immediately halt hostilities and engage in meaningful dialogue to prevent further civilian casualties. Speaking to reporters in Juba, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk described recent attacks, including drone strikes, as "war crimes and possible crimes against humanity.”





Observers in Kordofan and White Nile states report more than 200 civilians have been killed since March 4 due to air strikes, with infrastructure including schools and hospitals suffering extensive damage.





"We saw entire neighborhoods flattened; children and teachers have no safe spaces left,” said Ajak Deng, a local aid coordinator in Malakal. Another resident in Bentiu, speaking on condition of attribution, noted, "The violence is constant. Families are fleeing with nothing. Humanitarian aid is our only hope.”





Humanitarian groups are warning that the scale of the crisis may soon surpass available relief capacities. A joint statement from Médecins Sans Frontières, the International Rescue Committee, and Oxfam cited "serious violations of international humanitarian law” and underscored that millions risk being deprived of essential aid without immediate intervention.





According to the UN, over 267,000 people have been displaced in Jonglei state alone this year, with the total displacement figure across South Sudan estimated at 13.6 million, most of them women and children under 18.





The conflict, which erupted in Sudan in 2023, has exacerbated South Sudan’s vulnerability, creating what UN officials describe as one of the world’s largest humanitarian emergencies. Field assessments report overcrowded displacement camps, severe food insecurity, and limited access to clean water or medical care. "The humanitarian system is stretched beyond limits,” said Aluel Mabior, a South Sudanese humanitarian analyst. "Without immediate support, millions of civilians will face life-threatening conditions.”





UN experts emphasized the need to respect the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution in military operations, stressing that civilians and civilian objects must never be targeted. They also called for the safety of humanitarian personnel to be guaranteed, warning that delays in assistance could exacerbate mortality and long-term displacement.





Analysts say the international response will be critical in shaping the trajectory of the crisis, with implications for regional stability and international humanitarian norms. Diplomat News Network spoke with a senior UN official who highlighted that sustained funding and diplomatic pressure are essential to prevent further escalation. "The clock is ticking. Immediate action could save millions,” the official said.



