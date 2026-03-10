Mogadishu Mayor Warns on Infrastructure Damage

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of the Benadir Regional Administration (BRA), Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein Muungaab, announced on Tuesday that local security forces and the judiciary will pursue individuals responsible for unauthorized digging of roads, alleys, and drainage systems across the city.

Speaking at a press briefing, Dr. Muungaab warned that deliberate damage to recently reconstructed streets, as well as illegal excavation of sewage, would not be tolerated. "We will not accept the destruction of roads or improper disposal of waste. The responsible parties will face legal action,” he stated.





The mayor cited a recent incident in the Hodan district near Haji Basto, where individuals attempting to dig a drainage manhole late at night were apprehended by security personnel. "They were operating under cover of darkness, but our forces intervened in time,” he said.





In addition to infrastructure concerns, Dr. Muungaab highlighted the ongoing challenges posed by stray livestock, including camels and cows, which forage on trees and shrubs outside residential homes at night. The administration plans to round up all such animals in a central holding area, with fines imposed on owners who allow their livestock to roam freely.





Local residents report further disruption from large numbers of monkeys, which raid gardens and fruit trees, causing damage to private property. A resident of Dharkeynley district, who requested anonymity, said, "At night, the monkeys climb our trees and eat our fruits. The camels also strip the shade trees outside our homes. It has become very difficult to protect our gardens.”





Urban management experts note that Mogadishu’s rapid reconstruction and population growth have intensified conflicts between residents, livestock, and wildlife.





The BRA’s latest measures reflect a broader effort to safeguard Mogadishu’s ongoing urban development projects, aiming to preserve road networks and public amenities while curbing livestock-related damages. Analysts say that stricter enforcement could improve neighborhood conditions and reduce nighttime hazards, though it will require sustained coordination between authorities and residents.