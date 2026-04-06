Israeli Jets Target Iran's Petrochemical Infrastructure

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday, that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a series of precision airstrikes targeting Iran's petrochemical and strategic military infrastructure, following intelligence reports identifying critical sites.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the operations focused on disrupting the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) access to petrochemical revenue, which has reportedly generated $18 billion over the past two years, directly funding missile production and other military programs. "Iran will continue to pay a heavy price as long as rockets are launched against Israeli civilians,” Katz said, emphasizing that the strikes aim to weaken and dismantle key national infrastructure.





The IDF’s strikes, conducted on Friday night and confirmed on Saturday, reportedly hit multiple locations, including steel production facilities, missile storage depots, and defense infrastructure in Tehran, as well as petrochemical complexes in Mahshahr, Khuzestan Province. A statement from the Israeli military indicated that one targeted facility contained key production lines for explosives and ballistic missile components.





Eyewitnesses in southwestern Iran reported hearing multiple explosions and seeing plumes of smoke rising from industrial zones. "The explosions shook our neighborhood, and we could see the glow from the fires at a distance of several kilometers,” said Hassan Rezaei, a local resident of Mahshahr. Another witness, a farmer near Mehran, described hearing a series of aerial strikes targeting what appeared to be government agricultural facilities.





The Iranian state-run Tehran Times and semi-official agencies, including Fars and Mehr, confirmed air raids on multiple sites, including a Ministry of Agriculture facility in Mehran and the Mahshahr petrochemical zone. Iranian media also reported an attack near the Bushehr nuclear facility, resulting in one security guard’s death and partial destruction of a building. These incidents mark the fourth reported strike in the area surrounding Bushehr in recent weeks.





Military analysts suggest that targeting the petrochemical sector indicates a strategic shift from strictly military objectives to undermining Iran’s economic and industrial capabilities. "The petrochemical industry is a backbone of Iran’s economy, providing hard currency and sustaining industries ranging from fertilizers to plastics,” said Dr. Nadia Farhadi, a Tehran-based economic analyst. "Damaging these sites can slow revenue flows to the IRGC and reduce the regime’s ability to fund weapon programs.”





The IDF confirmed that its operations were informed by intelligence from its own Directorate of Military Intelligence and included coordinated targeting of air defense systems, research and development facilities, and missile depots. A spokesperson explained that these measures are part of "an ongoing effort to degrade the core infrastructure supporting Iran’s military capabilities.”





Observers note that escalating airstrikes on industrial and economic infrastructure carry potential regional implications. Disruption of petrochemical exports may affect global chemical markets and lead to increased domestic inflation pressures in Iran, while the ongoing targeting of strategic military sites could heighten tensions with neighboring countries.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to continued operations, highlighting the domestic resilience of Israeli society. "The home front remains strong, demonstrating responsibility and courage,” Netanyahu stated. "The IDF will continue its operations until strategic objectives are achieved.”





Security experts stress that such a campaign marks a notable intensification of Israel-Iran hostilities, with potential long-term consequences for the region’s security balance. "These strikes signal a deliberate strategy to constrain Iran economically and militarily while sending a message about deterrence,” said Amjad Tavakoli, a regional security analyst based in Dubai.





Local residents in Tehran and Khuzestan described heightened military activity, with air raid alerts and emergency response teams deployed around affected areas. Satellite imagery reviewed by Diplomat News Network confirmed extensive damage to industrial complexes in Mahshahr, corroborating eyewitness accounts and media reports.





The strikes underscore Israel’s continued focus on degrading Iran’s capacity to support military operations and missile development. Analysts caution that further escalation could involve additional targeting of critical infrastructure, intensifying economic and civilian impacts, and drawing international attention to the conflict’s broader implications for Middle East stability.